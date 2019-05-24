Tomorrow morning marks the beginning of the Memorial Day GASO, and to preview the weekend’s events TexasHoops analyst Lyndon Cook shares his thoughts on some players to be on the lookout for during Memorial Day weekend.

Sadaidreine Hall - Dallas Showtyme - 2020 From the sound of it, Hall hasn't slowed down at all from the form that helped get Sulphur Springs to the state tournament during the high school season. Hall can't really be pegged into a single position, as he has the size and athletic ability of a wing yet loves to post up and score on the block. I have yet to see him on the grassroots circuit yet this year, but that will change this weekend when he and Dallas Showtyme come into the Memorial Day GASO.



Imo Essien - Texas Impact 4:13 - 2021 Another player I haven't seen since the HS season ended, Essien open lots of eyes with his quickness and decision making this year running the point for Bishop Lynch. I look forward to observing how Essien operates with a post of Jon Aku's caliber, and if he can make that leap to prove himself as a top-level scoring PG. The matchup between he and the talented stable of guards that PB Nation has will be one to keep an eye on for sure.



Logan Mclaughlin - 3D Empire 17 - 2020 Mclaughlin is coming off a hand injury that kept him out for the last 6 or so weeks, so it will be interesting to see how aggressive he is trying to score the ball coming out of this hiatus from the court. 3D Empire has plenty of talented scorers to go around, but are at their best when Mclaughlin is getting buckets to open up more space for Baylor Hebb and Austin Garner to get theirs. The matchup between 3D and Texas Legion might be the most anticipated of the weekend from a neutral's perspective.



Jaden Williams - THP Elite - 2021 Williams enjoyed lots of praise for his sophomore campaign with Pflugerville Hendrickson, and will be looking to build on it this summer with THP Elite. As a bouncy 6-foot guard Williams has the tools to take over a game as the primary ball handler and will explode to the rim to finish. Matchups with RL9, YGC36 16u and Lone Star Elite will give him plenty of opportunities to showcase his skills in front of TexasHoops staff.



Quevian Adger - BMM Rise 17 - 2020 Adger will be looking to make his case for a rise in the rankings this weekend, and this BMM team will give him a great platform to do so. Adger has been much more consistent shooting from both mid-range and the three so far this spring, and his numbers look much more efficient than in years past. As far as playmaking forwards go in Texas, it'd be tough to list too many that are ahead of Adger and this weekend could possibly mark the start of him beginning to pass guys in front of him.



