Memorial Day GASO Primer

Lyndon Cook • TexasHoops.com
Texas Hoops Staff Writer

We’re really getting into the thick of the summer circuit now, with Great American Shootouts taking place every other weekend through the end of June. The Memorial Day GASO will take place all over the Carrollton and Lewisville area, and to get you prepared for the weekend we’ve highlighted some of the matchups we feel are can’t miss.

(The full Memorial Day GASO schedule can be found at greatamericanshootout.com)

Saturday pool play

Lone Star Elite 17u vs. YGC36 16 Gold, 11:00 AM @ Hebron

3D Empire 15 vs. Team Rise, 11:00 AM @ Hebron

BMM 17 Rise vs. Texas Impact 4:13, 11:00 AM @ Lewisville

Mudiay Elite 15u vs. Texas Legion 16, 11:00 AM @ The Colony

THP Elite vs. RL9 17u BJ, 12:10 PM @ Hebron

Decatur Assault vs. Urban DFW 16u, 12:10 PM @ Hebron

KTX Cavs vs. HD Toros Select, 12:10 PM @ Lewisville

Texas Legion 17u vs. 3D Empire 17u, 1:20 PM @ Hebron

SW Elite vs. Seawolves, 1:20 PM @ Hebron

Oklahoma Impact 17u vs. PB Nation/YIIS, 1:20 PM @ Lewisville

Vipers Academy Elite vs. Team Griffin (OK), 1:20 PM @ Lewisville

Team Buddy Buckets 17u vs. Next Level Raiders, 2:30 PM @ Hebron

Texas Impact 4:13 15u vs. RTX Elite 2020, 2:30 PM @ Hebron

Houston Superstars vs. West Texas Zags, 2:30 PM @ The Colony

OK Swarm Team Kanter vs. Dallas Showtyme Rise 16u, 3:40 PM @ Hebron

Houston FAM Elite 2020 vs. Mudiay Elite 17u, 3:40 PM @ Lewisville

Dallas Mustangs vs. SW SBUSA, 3:40 PM @ Lewisville

Texas Thunder Elite vs. 3D Empire 15, 3:40 PM @ Harmon 9th Center

BMM 17 Rise vs. Oklahoma Impact 17u, 4:50 PM @ Hebron

All 4 Sports Dream Team vs. Team Tarheels, 4:50 PM @ Hebron

Texas Impact 4:13 vs. PB Nation/YIIS, 6:00 PM @ Hebron

FW Jayhawks - Durant vs. Team Griffin, 6:00 PM @ Hebron

Dallas Showtyme Elite vs. Houston FAM Elite, 7:10 PM @ Hebron

Lone Star Elite 16u vs. Texas Impact 4:13 RL, 7:10 PM @ Hebron

3D Empire 17 vs. Next Level Raiders, 7:10 PM @ Lewisville

BMM 17 White vs. HTX Elite, 7:10 @ Harmon 9th Center

HD Toros Elite vs. Mudiay Elite 17u, 8:20 PM @ Hebron

North Texas Crush vs. Dallas Showtyme 17u Black Elite, 8:20 PM @ Hebron

Texas Legion vs. Team Buddy Buckets 17u, 8:20 PM @ Lewisville

Texas Impact 4:13 Epps vs. DP Express, 8:20 PM @ The Colony


Sunday pool play

RL9 17u BJ vs. Lone Star Elite 17u, 9:00 AM @ Hebron

YGC36 16 Gold vs. THP Elite, 9:00 AM @ Hebron

3D Empire 15 vs. Baller Nation Elite 17, 9:00 AM @ Lewisville

1Ten Basketball Black vs. Urban DFW 16, 9:00 AM @ The Colony

BMM 17 Rise vs. PB Nation/YIIS, 10:10 AM @ Hebron

Blue Elite vs. Houston Superstars, 10:10 AM @ Lewisville

Meanstreets (IL) vs. 1Ten Basketball White, 10:10 AM @ Hebron 9th Center

Team Buddy Buckets 17 vs. 3D Empire 17, 11:20 AM @ Hebron

Texas Legion vs. Next Level Raiders, 11:20 AM @ Hebron

Spring Creek Academy vs. RTX Elite 2020, 11:20 AM @ Lewisville

Seawolves vs. YGC36 17u Black, 11:20 AM @ Hebron 9th Center

BMM 17 White vs. SABO, 12:30 PM @ Hebron

Lone Star Elite 16u vs. SA1 Grind, 12:30 @ Lewisville

Dallas Mustangs vs. Team Buddy Buckets 16, 1:40 PM @ Hebron

All 4 Sports Dream Team vs. Next Level Raiders Select, 1:40 PM @ Lewisville

Team Tarheels vs. YGC36 Jones, 1:40 PM @ Lewisville


**At the 2:50 round of tip-offs, all pool play will have concluded and games will be single elimination brackets from thereon out until their conclusion on championship Monday**

