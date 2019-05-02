TexasHoops.com looks at the immediate aftermath of the Live Period, and who has been offered after being seen in a live setting by college coaches. We recap some notable recruiting races from all over the state below.

Phillips and Wood both offered by UIW

Incarnate Word staff extended offers to a pair of San Antonio prospects last night, offering both Journee Phillips of Wagner and Jordan Wood of Brandeis. Phillips was at the Houston GASO Tip Off and Wood attracted a number of coaches to his game at the past weekend’s Live Period GASO.

After a great successful home visit, I’m very excited to announce I’ve earned my first division 1 offer from UIW! pic.twitter.com/8IENvK2ahK — JPHIL 🏃🏿‍♂️ (@journeephillips) May 2, 2019

Hebb going national with recruitment

Baylor Hebb spent the Live Period weekend in Minnesota, and returned to Texas with several offers to add to his expanding list. Local schools Abilene Christian, North Texas, and UT-Arlington are now in a race with the likes of Bucknell, Grand Canyon, Ohio, and Wisconsin-Green Bay for the 2020’s signature. Hebb was also visited by Oral Roberts and SFA this week, with Texas coming in a few weeks ago.

Thankful to receive an offer from Grand Canyon University! pic.twitter.com/rmEGUdGyw2 — BaylorHebb (@BaylorHebb) May 2, 2019

Obaseki announces himself in a big way in KC

Obaseki has been fully in our radar for a long while, and announced himself to a national audience in Kansas City over the weekend. Houston and Oklahoma have thrown their hats in to his recruitment, joining Oklahoma State and SMU as local programs in the race for his signature.

Ingram has offers to backup 2021 ranking

Harrison Ingram’s spot in the top 5 of the Texas 2021 rankings looks to be secured for the long haul, as he has received offers from both Oklahoma and UCLA in the past week. Just about every other major player in the state (Baylor, Houston, SMU, TCU, Texas, and Texas A&M) has offered Ingram, along with some national powers such as Kansas and Stanford.