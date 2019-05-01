As we recap all the happenings at the Great American Shoot-Out's Live Period event, analyst Lyndon Cook looks back through the notebook at 5 more players who stood out during the weekend.



Ghostone

Donald Ghostone - TX Legion Elite - Grand Prairie - 2020 Ghostone’s length and ability to make shots from around the outside had college coaches swarming to his court, and the Grand Prairie product did not disappoint. He was dialed in from behind the arc and ran the floor well for transition buckets. Only a narrow loss to Team Buddy Buckets 17u kept him from posting a 4-0 record with Legion for the weekend, but his stock came out greatly enhanced.

Kenwisher

Austin Kenwisher - UC Hoops Gold - Smithson Valley - 2020

Kenwisher brings all the intensity that’s become a hallmark of UC Hoops players over the years, and also provided an offensive spark for his team in a 3-1 weekend. Kenwisher’s shooting ability was best exemplified in a 5 three-pointer, 19 point game against Colorado Roughriders; earning him some worthy recognition in the process.

Barsalou

Zach Barsalou - Texas Elite DJH5 - Dalhart - 2020

The Dalhart native made the trip in from the Panhandle with something to prove, and did it in a big way with a 23 point game against SA Mustangs 2020. He has a nice change of pace and some bounce for a bigger wing, and was knocking down the three ball for DJH5 throughout the weekend.

Herron

Sir Issac Herron - Texas Elite Swift - Houston Lamar - 2021

Herron has always had a lot of promise as a 6-foot-8 rim running big, but this weekend was cashing in with some end product, especially in Texas Elite’s matchup with Dallas Showtyme White. Herron was off to the races in transition for some power dunks, and stifled plenty of shots at the rim. College coaches will surely have taken notice of his activity levels and ability to break the game open with his athleticism.

Franklin