TexasHoops writer Mark McKee recaps some select games he saw on Sunday at the Live Period GASO, and picks 5 players who stood out the most from the weekend.

New Mexico D1 Ambassadors Elite 63 Crab5 Elite 17-U 53 The Ambassadors out of New Mexico brought an impressive group to Duncanville Field House, and came away with a nice 63-53 victory over Crab5 Elite 17-U. The Ambassadors over-all size proved to be the difference inside. The New Mexico crew was paced by Salvador Nevarez (Las Cruces 2020), Ricky Lujan (Las Cruces 2020) and Eli Davidson (Albuquerque 2020). All three made key contributions to the Ambassadors success. Point guard Lujan directed his team and finished with 14 points. Davidson was solid from the wing with his ability to shoot the pull-up jumper. Davidson has several schools taking a look at him; St. Edwards, Metro State University and Incarnate Word. Nevarez is a wide body and space eater, who finished with 12 points inside. The story for Crab5 was their big man from Baton Rouge, Sedric Curry (Baton Rouge 2021). Curry’s raw talent enabled him to battle inside and the young man is raw talent with a bright future.

Team Griffin 17-U 2020 68 ATX Knights 17-U 41 Team Griffin had little trouble against the ATX Knights, controlling the contest through-out. Team Griffin has size and execution on their side during the game. Big man Gethro Muscadin (Sunrise Academy 2020) led the balanced scoring attack with 12 points. U.T.S.A. and Incarnate Word are schools after Muscadin’s skills. Grant Jones (2020) also provided size for Team Griffin, but Jones took his game outside hitting two treys. Jones is presently looking at Sunrise Academy, La Lumiere Academy in LaPorte, Indiana and IMG Academy, as places he would like to play his senior year. Wisconsin, Iowa, Kansas State, Purdue and Illinois State have all shown interest in Jones. When asked his reasons for taking his talents to an Academy, Jones responded, “to improved my skills, played against the best competition and improve status with colleges.”

Houston Raptors 17-U 72 Mobile Warriors 60 The championship game between the Raptors and Warriors was end to end and a physical game. The Raptors came out in the end 72-60 behind the talents of Matthew Guidry (Alief Elsik2019) and Kylon Bryant (Houston Madison 2019). The two seniors put up 16 and 13 points respectfully. Guidry and Bryant’s ability to play both inside and outside proved to be valuable to the Raptors. JaMarcus Holt (Dulles 2020) did a nice job inside on the glass. McMurry University, Seton Hill, Mississippi Valley, Abilene Christian, Trinidad, Bethel University have all shown interest in Holt. Concordia, Bethel, Trinidad and Central Oklahoma are after Bryant’s talents. James Hunter paced Mobile with 16 points.

Team Buddy Buckets 17-U 49 HD Toros 17-U 42 Team Buddy Buckets won their division with a 49-42 come from behind victory. The Oklahoma boys crossed the Red river and took down the HD Toros, out of the Alamo City. Christian Cook was outstanding leading Buddy Buckets with 19 points. Kino Thompson put up 12 points for the HD Toros.

5 to watch at the GASO

I watched a lot of great basketball at the GASO the past three days. Selecting my five top players is a tough task, but here goes.

Nicholas Vann (SA Warren 2020)- San Antonio Mustangs-

Vann was all over driving to the bucket, shooting threes and directing his team. He put up 23 points in the loss to DJHS 360 Elite.

Luke O’Brien (Columbine 2020)-Colorado Miners The Colorado signee showed his talents as he finished with 24 points in the Miners loss to the HD Toros 17-U

Micah Glover (Brookshire 2020)-Texas Elite- Glover hit six treys and finished with 26 points in his teams two point loss to Dallas Showtyme Elite 17-U.

Dylan Dawson (Atascocita 2020)-Sanman Academy 2020 Came away with 18 points against Dallas Showtyme Elite in a 67-55 win. Dawson’s ability to handle the ball and pass were critical to his team’s success.

