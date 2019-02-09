Ticker
basketball

Little Elm takes rivalry win on back of Hampton’s 34 points

Lyndon Cook • TexasHoops.com
@lyndontc31
Texas Hoops Staff Writer

Little Elm survived an 8-point halftime deficit to come back and beat The Colony in a much anticipated rivalry game, claiming at least the 2nd seed in 8-5A in the process. We share our 3 takeaways ...

{{ article.author_name }}