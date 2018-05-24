San Antonio Wagner's 4-star guard, Kevin McCullar is down to his final 5 schools and has set official visit dates for each. Below, McCullar breaks down his top 5 programs and states why he chose each program.

KANSAS STATE

Visit Date: June 10-12th

Coach Weber has told me how important I would be to the program. He sees me playing a big role coming in as a freshman.

TEXAS TECH

Visit Date: June 13-15th

Coach Beard is doing a great job building his program. He has a clear vision for me, he wants me to come in as a PG a play a major role as a freshman. Everything that Coach Beard has told me he would do, he has done so far.

LOUISVILLE

Visit Date: 18-20th

Coach Mack did a great job at Xavier for many years. Louisville is rich in basketball history. They continue to express how they want me there. They recruited me while they were at Xavier.

HOUSTON

Visit Date: 21-23rd

Coach Sampson is a legendary coach. He’s coached in the NBA, and knows how to develop guards. He wants me to play a big role as their PG and come in and play right away.

VIRGINIA TECH

Visit Date: June 27-29th

Coach Buzz has been recruiting me heavily as of late, they emphasize its more than basketball. He wants me to come and make an impact right away.



