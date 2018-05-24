Kevin McCullar's Final 5
San Antonio Wagner's 4-star guard, Kevin McCullar is down to his final 5 schools and has set official visit dates for each. Below, McCullar breaks down his top 5 programs and states why he chose each program.
Done deal... What’s next? 👀 pic.twitter.com/xIvo88BeFb— Kevin McCullar Jr. (@Kevin_McCullar) May 25, 2018
THE FIVE
KANSAS STATE
Visit Date: June 10-12th
Coach Weber has told me how important I would be to the program. He sees me playing a big role coming in as a freshman.
TEXAS TECH
Visit Date: June 13-15th
Coach Beard is doing a great job building his program. He has a clear vision for me, he wants me to come in as a PG a play a major role as a freshman. Everything that Coach Beard has told me he would do, he has done so far.
LOUISVILLE
Visit Date: 18-20th
Coach Mack did a great job at Xavier for many years. Louisville is rich in basketball history. They continue to express how they want me there. They recruited me while they were at Xavier.
HOUSTON
Visit Date: 21-23rd
Coach Sampson is a legendary coach. He’s coached in the NBA, and knows how to develop guards. He wants me to play a big role as their PG and come in and play right away.
VIRGINIA TECH
Visit Date: June 27-29th
Coach Buzz has been recruiting me heavily as of late, they emphasize its more than basketball. He wants me to come and make an impact right away.
WHY THESE FINAL 5?
It has been well noted that McCullar will graduate in December, leaving high school as an early graduate. The top 5 programs have a scholarship waiting for McCullar.
McCullar shares his final thoughts on why these 5 programs.
Each one of these head coaches are great coaches & have great programs. All these head coaches have said that I would have the opportunity to play a big role as a freshman, which is important to me. They each have also committed to holding a 2018 scholarship for me, so I’m looking forward to taking my official visits and then making my commitment in July.