A special Thanks to Michael Timmins of TexasHoops Television, for his directing of the McCullar commitment.

Kevin McCullar completed his tour of five universities in June, and his decision is finally here. Head Coach Chris Beard and the entire Texas Tech Red Raider Nation have grabbed the commitment from McCullar, a 6-foot-6 San Antonio Wagner guard and a Top Recruit in the nation.





What were the main reasons that you selected Texas Tech?

The relationship that I developed with coach Beard and the vision he has for me at Texas Tech played a big role in my decision. Coach Beard has always kept it real with me and our relationship is very strong.

He wants me to come in and play point guard and be a key player for the team.

What are your goals as a college player and expectations?

I want to come in and make an immediate impact, help the team win games and win a national championship. Graduating from high school early will allow me to get on campus in December and learn from coach Beard and the staff.

Talk about being a Red Raider and what that means to you and the family to follow the McCullar name to Lubbock?

It feels good to finally be committed to play college basketball, and of course, there is tradition within our family at Texas Tech. After I visited all the schools on my list, I sat back and took everything into consideration. Having my family’s support is huge to me and they will be able to travel to Big 12 games.

When did you know that Texas Tech was the program you wanted?

It was a long process, but in the end, playing in the Big 12 and for coach Beard and his staff was the best fit for me. I feel that the Big 12 is the best conference in America. Tech has had success over the past several years with winning big games and having NBA talent is attractive to me.

Why miss your senior year on the court?

There are more benefits to being on campus early, and getting acclimated, working out and preparing with the team in the Spring.