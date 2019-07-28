Day 2 of the Keller Great American Shootout saw its fair share of upsets and big time performances as the field finished up pool play and got into bracketed games. We recap some notable matchups from Saturday at the Keller GASO with our Day 2 game summaries.

Day 2 Recaps

Ramirez

3-D Empire 15-U 90 San Antonio Mustangs 60

Coach Shawn Ward returned to the bench for 3-D Empire 15-Uand his presence inspired his crew to an impressive 90-60 win over the San Antonio Mustangs. The Mustangs had defeated 3D Empire 15-U two weeks ago in the Duncanville GASO. 3D opened a big lead early 32-13 and never let up. Coach Ward was all smiles after the game. 3D Empire was missing Eli Valentino and Jakob Zenon and only suited up six players. Terrance Ramirez (Grapevine 2022) came on big in the 2nd half scoring 20 of his game high 31 points. Ryan Agarwal (Coppell 2022) added 16 points for 3D Empire. The Mustangs came out flat and played hard, but could never make up the difference. Austin Jimenez (SA East Central 2020) paced the Mustangs with 13 points.

Edwards

Shadow Creek Shooting Stars 2021 63 G1 Athletes 53 The Shooting Stars came away with a 63-53 victory over the G1 Athletes after trailing at halftime 23-21. Jackie Edwards (Pearland Dawson 2020) was selected by his coaches as the player of the game for the victorious Stars. Edwards led the Stars with 22 points on 14 of 17 from the foul line. Ayrega Richard (Pearland Dawson 2021) joined Edwards in double figures with 13 points. Jacob Helzer (Denton Calvary 2020) was good for 13 points for G1 Athletes.

Team Coalition 82 365 Hoops Elite 41 Team Coalition had little trouble defeating Hoops Elite 82-41. Team Coalition had some really nice dunks and were led Isaac Stolzenburg (North Texas United 2020) and Cedric Odontu (North Central United 2020). Stolzenburg finished with 16 points and Odontu came away with 15 points. Terk Crisswell (Eureka 2020) was the only double digit scorer for Hoops Elite with 12 points.

Henley

Dallas Razorbacks 49 HOH 48 The Dallas Razorbacks won a seesaw battle 49-48 over HOH out of Oklahoma. Kenneth Henely (South Grand Prairie 2020) was the hero scoring the winning basket with two seconds on the clock. Henely elevated and put the ball in the hole for the win. The Razorbacks dominated the glass down the stretch getting multiple attempts off the offensive glass. Henely came away with high points honors finishing with 17 points and Jalen Griffin (South Grand Prairie 2020) kicked-in 11 points for the Razorbacks. Robert Hamlett (2020) paced HOH with 12 points

Morton

Austin ATX Monarchs 68 San Antonio Mustangs 2020 67 In one of the most bizarre games of the tournament the Monarchs squeaked out a 68-67 victory over the heartbroken SA Mustangs. With less than 10 seconds remaining the San Antonio Mustangs came down the court trailing the Monarch’s by four points. The Mustangs, Nicholas Vann (SA Warren 2020), put a three-pointer with only seven seconds remaining in the game. As he let the attempt fly, he was fouled as he came down. The crowd erupted as the ball went through the net, putting the Mustangs down by one. After a timeout, Vann went to the line with an opportunity to tie the game at 68 apiece and a potential four-point play. Vann hit the free-throw and looked as if he hadtied the game. Instead, the referee called a lane violation against Vann, saying he crossed the foul line early. The crowd erupted again with their disapproval. The Monarchs inbounded the ball with a full-court pass to M’Elijah Wesley as the clock was running down. Wesley was fouled immediately and went to the line shooting two. Wesley was short on both shots, giving the Mustangs one final attempt. The San Antonio team pushed the ball up court quickly and missed a desperation 3-pointer at the buzzer. In talking to the Mustang coach after the game, he said there wasn’t much he could do about the call. Tiras Morton (Hays 2019) and M’Elijah Wesley paced the Monarchs with 17 points apiece, while Vann put up 25 points for the Mustangs along with five 5 treys.

Smith

Anderson Trojans 64 YGC 36 Jones 48 Max Smith (Anderson 2020) of the Anderson Trojans had a dynamite game scoring 27 points in his team’s 64-48 victory over YGC. The game was pretty uneventful as the Trojans led start to finish. Robert Billingsley (Bowie 2021) finished with 14 points for YGC 36.

Farmer

Texas Tigers 70 Top Ballers 54 Texas Tigers got by the Top Ballers 70-54 in a game that wastied at halftime at 32 apiece. Jalen Farmer (Steele 2020) was good for 16 points for the winners and Gonzalo Lopez (SA O’Connor 2020) put up 15. Top Ballers were paced by Keith Robinson (Eastern Hills 2020) with 14 points.

Bahr

FW Jayhawks -Mouser 74 OK Irish Wilkerson 44 The Jayhawks easily handled the OK Irish 74-44 behind the skills of Blakelee Bahr’s (Keller 2022) 16 points. Carter Holland (Mustang 2020) came up big in a losing effort hitting five 3’s and finished up with 18 points for the OK Irish. Coach Mouser’s zone gave the Irish fits as they attempted to find open shots

Brown

3D Empire 15-U 86 Dallas Razorbacks 54 3D Empire was in complete destruction mode as they came away with their second 30-point win of the day. Stepping up for 3D was Terrance Ramirez with 25 points, Nazir Brown came away with 23 points, and Anthony Black added 16 points along with Ryan Agarwal’s 16 points. Brian Patterson was the only player in double figures for the Razorbacks with 10 points.

Johnson

Next Level Raiders Elite 83 Anderson Trojans 80 Next Level Raiders Elite won a dog fight over the Anderson Trojans 83-80. In a game that saw 17 3-pointers with neither team able to gain a decisive advantage. Even on the last possession the Trojans had a chance to tie the game, but Blake Spiller’s shot was off its mark. Max Smith(Anderson 2020) was phenomenal scoring 37 points on six 3-pointers once again for the Trojans. Blake Spiller (Anderson 2020) came up big for the Trojans finishing with 22 points. Gavino Ramos (Antonian 2021) was the leader for the Next Level with 27 points and Shane Johnson (Johnson 2021) ended up scoring 22 points

Vicente

Ft. Worth Jayhawks Durant 61 Texas Tigers 35 The Jayhawks opened up bracket play with an impressive 61 to 35 victory over the undermanned Texas Tigers. Jordyn Vicente (Timber Creek 2020) was key to the Jayhawk attack with 23 points. Nobody from the Tigers made double figures.