The final GASO of the year has arrived at last, as teams from all over the region aim to earn one last shot at a championship. TexasHoops writer Mark McKee clocks in to feature the top games from Keller, starting with a few from night one in pool play.

Day 1 Pool Play Recaps

Bosher

Team-120 69 Triumph Maroon 67

In a game that didn’t start out close, Team 120 came away with a 69-67 victory over Triumph Maroon. Team 120 jumped out to a 11-0 lead early and looked as if they were going to run away with things. Triumph began stroking 3-pointers and were only down by one at intermission 29-28. With 1:19 remaining in the game with the score tied at 61 apiece, Braxton Bosher (Peaster 2021) came to the rescue for Team 120. Bosher put up a running lay-up to give Team 120 a 63-61 lead. Team 120 went up by three, as Bosher completed the three-point play. Eric McAllister (Azle 2021) and Bosher added two more break-away layups making the score 68-61. With the clock running down,Triumph Maroon drained two treys to make things close. Bosher finished with 21 points for Team 120, while McAllister came away with 22 points. Triumph stayed alive in the game hitting 11 treys.



Ramirez

FAOT All-Stars 68 GI Athletes 48 FAOT All-Stars ran away with a 68-48 win over GI Athletes. The FAOT All-Stars, out of San Antonio, were shooting 3pointers like they were lay-ups. The All-Stars hit 11 treys total and Christian Ramirez (SA McCollum 2021) put down five himself. Caden Hardy (Argyle 2020) paced GI Athletes with 15 points.

Reedy

Running Broncos 64 YGC36 Jones 60 The Broncos’ Ty Reedy (McKinney Boyd 2020) put up the winning field goal with 22 seconds remaining to lead his team to a 64-60 victory over YGC36. The Broncos were trailing 60-58 when Reedy hit the big 3-pointer. Reedy finished the evening with 19 points and was supported by Colin O’Brien’s (McKinney Boyd 2020) 21 points. YGC36 stayed close from the foul line hitting 13 of 16 from the stripe. Robert Billingsley (Bowie 2021) paced YGC 36 with 19 points followed by Marcus Rigsby’s 12.

Battle