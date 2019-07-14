Now that brackets have been filled out, check out the matchups that caught our eye from Saturday of the Live Period GASO, featuring plenty of competitive games from the quarterfinal rounds of our NBA Championship brackets.

Day 3 Bracket Play (Round of 16 & Quarterfinals)

Mangum

HD Toros 73 BTI Prospects 70 With 2:45 remaining, the BTI Prospects had a 67-64 lead only to be outscored 9-3 in the final two minutes. The results of which were a heartbreaking loss to the Toros 73-70. Jalen Mangum (Sunnybrook Christian 2020) put the Toros up twowhen he knocked down a 15-footer with 1:48 left. Avery Eugster (St. Mary’s Hall 2020) took a charge on the next possession for Toros giving the ball right back to the San Antonio crew. Kino Thompson (Warren 2020) drew the foul for the Toros and sank both free throws extending the Toros lead to 71-67. Tyler Carlson (Crescenta Valley 2020) answered the call for BTI hitting a three to pull his team within one point with clock running down. Mangum once came up big for the Torossinking two charity shots to put his team up 73-70. BTI had one final trip and used a timeout with 1.6 seconds remaining. BTI inbounded the ball on the baseline. On a perfectly designed inbounds play Kyle McClean (Westlake 2020) broke to the top of key and came up short on his game tying three-point attempt. Mangum and Eugster paced the Toros winning effort with 16 and 14 points, while the BTI Prospect were led by the scoring tandem of Jason Gallant (St. Francis 2020) and Dominic Escobar (Shadow Hills 2020).

ASAK Elite 17U 83 Team Arizona Platinum 71 After finishing 1-2 in pool play, ASAK Elite got back on the winning track defeating Team Arizona Platinum 83-71. ASAK Elite will face the HD Toros in the NBA Red quarterfinal action. Caleb Golden was solid for ASAK hitting 19 points. Max Smith joined Golden in the scoring column with 17 points, followed by Brett Leach with 11 points. Quest Williams (Poston Butte 2020)and Dyson Lighthall (American Leadership 2020) were dynamite for the Arizona team with 19 and 21 points.

BTI Select 62 Method Academy Elite 2020 58 Austin Cook (Damien 2020) was everywhere in the BTI Select victory over Method Academy 62-58. Cook hit 3 of 4 foul shots in the last minute of action and finished with a game high 26 points. Cook was hot from beyond as well putting up five 3’s. Michael Hanshav (Westlake 2020) had a key block on Method Academy’s last possession to preserve the win.

Keene

Houston Hoops 16-U 98 Primetime Ballers (La) 64 Houston Hoops came away with 98 points in a convincing win over the Primetime Ballers. Demari Williams (Fulshear 2021) and RJ Keene (Concordia Lutheran Tomball 2021) led the scoring onslaught finishing with 24 points apiece. Chancellor Williams was the man for the Primetime Ballers scoring a game high 27 points. Brian Lee also joined in the action with 20 points for the Louisiana team.

Vann

San Antonio Mustangs 68 3D Empire 15s 55 3D Empire 15s have a really solid team having won numerous games at the GASO tournaments. They play well together and share the ball like few club teams. Sometimes they will lose to an older team that’s more physical, but seldom do to lack of skill. When a team like 3D Empire loses, you take notice. The San Antonio Mustangs took down 3D Empire 15s with a hard fought 68-55 win. Although two years older, the Mustangs have very little size, but tremendous quickness and one of the best passing teams in the tournament. They will backdoor you whenever possible and everybody can handle the ball. The Mustangs also shot it well connecting on ten treys. The Mustangs have been playing together for ten years and it definitely shows. Late in the game the Mustangs went to their delay offense which proved effective. The Mustangs three main offense threats are Marcus Alcaraz (SA Jay 2020), Austin Jimenez (SA East Central 2020) and Nicholas Vann (SA Warren). The three Mustangs combined for 49 of the team’s 68 total points. The young players for 3D Empire kept their composure through-out the game, but the same could not be said for the bench, which received three technical fouls. Standouts for 3DEmpire were Nazir Brown (L.D. Bell 2022) with 22 points and Anthony Black (Coppell 2022), who finished with 14.

Aussie Prospects-Black 71 West Texas ZAGS 33 The Aussie Prospects looked like they were putting on a clinic at times in their 71-33 victory over the West Texas ZAGS. The Aussie’s placed five players in double figures and were never challenged. The Aussie’s list ten players on their roster with eight of them 6’5 or better. They came out of pool play undefeated and look like the favorites to win the N.B.A. Blue division. Leyi Adebayo (Haileybury 2019), Matthew Teale (Aquinas 2019), Zac Triplett (2020), Daniel Foster (Marcellin 2019) and Mateo Campbell (Guildford Grammar 2019) all had good games for the Aussies. For the ZAGS, nobody reached double figures.

Agbim

Miners 16U Gold(Co) 65 Vipers Academy 17-U 61 Obi Agbim (Rangeview 2020) from the Colorado Miners went off scoring 31 points with four treys to lead the Miners past the Vipers Academy 65-61. Nobody else scored in double figures for the Miners. Angel Salinas (Johnny Economedes 2019) was good for 20 points for Vipers Academy

Hausen

Amarillo 63 Shooting Stars Red 17U 53 Brendan Hausen (Amarillo 2022) was launching shots from deep and came away with eight 3’s in the Sandies 63-53 win over Shooting Stars Red. Houser finished the day with 26 points and Owen Boyett (Amarillo 2021) put up 11 for the Sandies. Shooting Stars Red was paced by Trace Boling’s (Village 2020) 17 points, Kevin Mars (Cypress Lakes 2020) and Jayden Collymore (Cinco Ranch 2020) added 10 points apiece

Sanni Hoops 49 FW Jayhawks Durant 44 Jordyn Vicente (Keller Timber Creek) poured in 30 of the Jayhawks 44 total points, but it wasn’t enough as the Jayhawks took it on the chin 49-44 to Sanni Hoops. Vincent had put up 44 points and 36 points in earlier games in the tournament. Sanni Hoops is out of the Houston area and were led by Jaja Sanni with 17 points. John Argue also hit double figures for the Hoops.

Toros

HD Toros Elite 68 ASAK Elite 17U 64 ASAK Elite and HD Toros a very familiar with one another. As two of the top teams in the GASO circuit they know what to expect from one another. The Toros topped ASAK Elite 68-64 and proceeded to the semi-finals in bracket play. ASAK Elite coach, Michael Murphy, commented following the loss, “we tried to slow down their inside game and limit penetration, we had to make a few adjustments, it was a tough loss.” The Toros inside combo of Kyle Castille (SA Brennan 2020) and Ze’Rik Onyema (SA Jay 2020) came away with 35 points. Coach Louis Martinez of the Toras felt his inside game would be the difference. “We tried to get the ball inside to our big men, they really played well.” Others hitting the scoring column for the Toros were Jalen Mangum (Sunnybrook Christian 2020) and Kino Thompson (SA Warren 2020), who both put up 11 points. ASAK had the usual cast of scorers, Caleb Golden (Cedar Ridge 2020), Jamal Shead (Manor Senior 2020) and Jordan Teal (Austin L.B.J. 2020) all finished in double digits.

Canada

L.A. Elite 17-U 66 Austin New Era 17-U 57 LA Elite came away with a 66-57 win over Austin New Era in their quarterfinal match-up. Jake Hlywiak (Valencia 2020) led the charge for Elite with 18 points. Dominic Woods followed with 11 points. Austin New Era was paced by Cory Canada (Cedar Creek 2020) with 19 points and J'Shaun Johnson came away with 17 points.

Amarillo 69 Miners 16U Gold (Co) 51 Brendan Hausen (Amarillo 2022) stayed hot from behind the arch hitting six treys and finishing with 30 points against the Miners 16U. Amarillo continued their winning ways advancing to the semi-finals with a 69-51. Adrian Price put up 14 points for the Miners.