HD Toros 64 San Antonio Hoops Elite 2020 62 F/OT

HD Toros pulled out a hard-fought win over San Antonio HoopsElite 64-62 in overtime to advance to the finals. The Toros will face the Austin Monarchs in the NBA Red finals. There were so many critical plays down the stretch it is difficult to mention allof them. Several big plays were turned in by the Toros. Santiago Ochoa (Hobby MS 2023) had two incredible moves to the basket late to keep the Toros close. At the 1:48 mark, Tanner Brown (Brandeis 2020) put down a three, which gave SA Elite a 57-54 advantage. At the that point and his team down by three, Jalen Mangum (Sunnybrook Christian 2020) re-entered the contest for the HD Toros. His impact was immediately felt as he tied the game with a 3-pointer. SA Elite quickly pushed the ball up court and came up empty. The Toros corralled the miss and looked to have things under control working for the final shot of regulation. With the clock running down Ochora had the ball in his hands in what he hoped would be that games last possession. The young guard came off a pick and drove hard to the basket. Jordon Wood (Brandeis 2020) rolled over from the weakside and made a big time block on Ochora’s shot. The Toros Jaden Moore (Brennan 2020) came down with the rebound and went right back up for the basket at the buzzer. It was very debatable whether the put-back would count or not. The refs conferred and waved the basket off. The two teams entered and emotional overtime period. The Toros drew first blood when the “gamer”, Mangum, knocked down two foul shots to put his team up 59-57 with 1:23 remaining. Kyle Schaefer (Brandeis 2020) came right back and tied things up at 59 apiece on a nice drive to the basket for Hoops Elite. Once again, Mangum answered the challenge driving in for a reverse lay-up with the 6’7” Jordon Wood hanging all over him. With the Toros up 61-59, Hoops Elite failed to connect and the Toros Ze’Rik Onyema (SA Jay 2020) came away with the big rebound. Hoops Elite began fouling andput the Toros Kino Thompson (SA Warren 2020) on the line.Thompson hit the first, but failed on his second attempt. The rebound came off to Onyema and the big man cashed in on the bucket to give the Toros a 64-59 advantage. Hoops Elite once again responded quickly advancing the ball up the court where Schaefer knocked down a big three, making the score 64-62. With four seconds left, Thompson went back to the foul line and missed the front-end of one and one. Hoops Elite came up with the rebound for one final attempt. Isaiah Halliburton (Home School 2020) put up a 35-footer, which bonused off the rim. The scoring was balanced for both teams with Mangum, Thompson and Onyema all claiming double figures for the Toros, while Tanner Brown took high point honors for SA Hoops Elite with 20 points. Schaefer was good for 12 points.

Austin Monarchs 73 Centex Attack Parish 71

The Austin Monarch seized the lead at the 4:16 mark of the 2nd half and never relinquished it defeating Center Attack Parish 73-71. The Austin Monarchs advanced to the finals facing the HD Toros. The Monarchs were led by Tiras Morton (Hays 2019) with 21 points and Calvin Williams (Austin 2019) 18 points. The Center Attack Parish looked to Matthew Minor (Cedar Park 2020) 21 points and Jacob Hester’s 20 points. In visiting with coach Alex Parish of Center Attack following the game he commented, “we lost the game at the foul line and turnovers.” Center Attack was 6 of 9 in the 2nd half from the line, while The Monarch’s were 10 of 15 from line.