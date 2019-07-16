July Live Period GASO: Championship Sunday Recaps
The final day of the Great American Shootout saw plenty of the tournament’s top teams square off with hardware on the line in front of a multitude of college coaches. We recap the top championship games and highlight some notable performances from Day 4 of the final Live Period GASO of the year.
Semifinal & Championship Game Recaps
HD Toros 64 San Antonio Hoops Elite 2020 62 F/OT
HD Toros pulled out a hard-fought win over San Antonio HoopsElite 64-62 in overtime to advance to the finals. The Toros will face the Austin Monarchs in the NBA Red finals. There were so many critical plays down the stretch it is difficult to mention allof them. Several big plays were turned in by the Toros. Santiago Ochoa (Hobby MS 2023) had two incredible moves to the basket late to keep the Toros close. At the 1:48 mark, Tanner Brown (Brandeis 2020) put down a three, which gave SA Elite a 57-54 advantage. At the that point and his team down by three, Jalen Mangum (Sunnybrook Christian 2020) re-entered the contest for the HD Toros. His impact was immediately felt as he tied the game with a 3-pointer. SA Elite quickly pushed the ball up court and came up empty. The Toros corralled the miss and looked to have things under control working for the final shot of regulation. With the clock running down Ochora had the ball in his hands in what he hoped would be that games last possession. The young guard came off a pick and drove hard to the basket. Jordon Wood (Brandeis 2020) rolled over from the weakside and made a big time block on Ochora’s shot. The Toros Jaden Moore (Brennan 2020) came down with the rebound and went right back up for the basket at the buzzer. It was very debatable whether the put-back would count or not. The refs conferred and waved the basket off. The two teams entered and emotional overtime period. The Toros drew first blood when the “gamer”, Mangum, knocked down two foul shots to put his team up 59-57 with 1:23 remaining. Kyle Schaefer (Brandeis 2020) came right back and tied things up at 59 apiece on a nice drive to the basket for Hoops Elite. Once again, Mangum answered the challenge driving in for a reverse lay-up with the 6’7” Jordon Wood hanging all over him. With the Toros up 61-59, Hoops Elite failed to connect and the Toros Ze’Rik Onyema (SA Jay 2020) came away with the big rebound. Hoops Elite began fouling andput the Toros Kino Thompson (SA Warren 2020) on the line.Thompson hit the first, but failed on his second attempt. The rebound came off to Onyema and the big man cashed in on the bucket to give the Toros a 64-59 advantage. Hoops Elite once again responded quickly advancing the ball up the court where Schaefer knocked down a big three, making the score 64-62. With four seconds left, Thompson went back to the foul line and missed the front-end of one and one. Hoops Elite came up with the rebound for one final attempt. Isaiah Halliburton (Home School 2020) put up a 35-footer, which bonused off the rim. The scoring was balanced for both teams with Mangum, Thompson and Onyema all claiming double figures for the Toros, while Tanner Brown took high point honors for SA Hoops Elite with 20 points. Schaefer was good for 12 points.
Austin Monarchs 73 Centex Attack Parish 71
The Austin Monarch seized the lead at the 4:16 mark of the 2nd half and never relinquished it defeating Center Attack Parish 73-71. The Austin Monarchs advanced to the finals facing the HD Toros. The Monarchs were led by Tiras Morton (Hays 2019) with 21 points and Calvin Williams (Austin 2019) 18 points. The Center Attack Parish looked to Matthew Minor (Cedar Park 2020) 21 points and Jacob Hester’s 20 points. In visiting with coach Alex Parish of Center Attack following the game he commented, “we lost the game at the foul line and turnovers.” Center Attack was 6 of 9 in the 2nd half from the line, while The Monarch’s were 10 of 15 from line.
Los Angeles Elite 17U Premier Hollingsworth 55 BTI Elite 2020 52
L.A. Elite advanced to the finals of the NBA White Division with a 55-52 victory over BTI Elite. L.A. Elite was led by the scoring duo of Nick Bowden (St.Bernard 2020) and Wynton Brown (St. John Bosco 2020). Bowden ended up with 16 points and Brown came away with 14 points. BTI Elite looked to Brandon Whitney (Bishop Alemany 2020), Caelan Jones (2019) and Colby Brooks (Loyola 2020), who all made strong contributions.
BTI Select 70 Next Level Raiders Elite 64
BTI Select overcame several hardships and a 17-point halftime deficit to defeat Next Level Raiders 70-64. The win put BTI Select in the NBA White division finals against Los Angeles Elite. Austin Cook (Damien 2020) was setting the world on fire with 22 points for BTI Select when he was ejected from the game. Neil Owens (Loyola 2019) of BTI Select saw an opportunity with Cook on the sidelines, and took advantage scoring 18 second half points to lead his team’s comeback win.
Aussie Prospects Black 17U 69 San Antonio Mustangs 61
The San Antonio Mustangs got down early by 20 points and battled back to lose 69-61 to the Aussie Prospects-Black. Zac Triplett (Maribymong Sports 2020) put up 20 points for the Aussie attack followed by Mateo Campbell’s (Guildford Grammer 2019) 13 points. The Mustangs made their late charge behind the phenomenal play of Nick Vann’s(SA Warren 2020) 35 points.
Team FOE Black 47 Tx Playmakerz 45
Team FOE Black advanced to the finals defeating the Tx Playermakerz 47-45. Taylen Miller (Frisco Heritage 2019) came away with 13 points and Tyler McGhie (Denton Guyer 2020) was close behind for FOE with 12 points. The Tx Playermakerz looked to Jaden Wells (L.D.Bell 2020) and Paul Bizimana for points.
HD Toros 74 Austin ATX Monarchs 70 {Championship Game NBA Red}
Early in the Toros-Monarchs contest it looked as if the HD Toros were going to blow out the Monarchs after taking 21-9 lead. The Monarchs came back with aggressively attacking the basket and closed the gap to two, before losing 74-70. For the Toros it was a great run to the NBA Red Championship. Jalen Mangum (Sunnybrook Christian 2020) again led the charge for the Toros with 17 points, followed by Kyle Castille’s (SA Brennan 2020) 12 points. The Monarchs were fueled by Calvin Williams (2019) 17 points, Tiras Morton (2019) finished with 16 points and Cade Doyle (Hays 2020) was good for 14 points.
Aussie Prospects Black 17U 53 Team FOE Black 46 {Championship Game NBA Blue}
The Aussie Prospects got Team FOE down early by double digits and hung on to win the Blue division title 53-46. Zac Triplett (Maribyrnong Sports 2020) proved to be the man for the Aussie’s. Team Foe continually lost track of the big Aussie, as Triplett put down six 3’s, most coming from the corner. Triplett finished the day with 22 points, as the other Aussie teams cheered their countrymen on to victory. Austin Shepard came away with high point honors for Team FOE with 11 points.
North Harbour BB Association New Zealand 74 Texas Elite One 70 F/3OT {Championship Game NBA Green}
In the longest game of the tournament, North Harbour out of New Zealand, defeated Texas Elite One 74-70 after 3 overtime periods. Both teams had several opportunities to end the game earlier, but failed to hit key foul shots. Reihana Topia (Rosmini 2019) and Taine Murray (Rosmini 2019) were the leading scorers for North Harbour, while Texas Elite One was paced by Michael Hogg’s (Tenaha 2020) 22 points. North Harbour had eliminated Amarillo in the semi-finals.