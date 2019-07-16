News More News
July Live Period GASO: Championship Game Results & Box Scores

Lyndon Cook • TexasHoops
@lyndontc31
Texas Hoops Staff Writer

Take a look at the top scorers of the NBA Division title games as we crowned 5 different champions from the Live Period GASO.

NBA Red Division Championship

Aozvkoy6ueo5lx15rpxb
HD Toros
HD Toros Elite 74 Austin Monarchs 70
Toros Player Points ATX Player Points

Jalen Mangum

17

Calvin Williams

17

Kyle Castille

12

Tiras Morton

16

Lowell Williams

11

Caden Doyle

14

Ze'Rik Onyema

9

DaRyan Williams

8

Santi Ochoa

9

Carlos Rocha

6

Kino Thompson

5

Aleu Aleu

5

Ben Eugster

3

Jeff Selden

4

Avery Eugster

2

Isaiah Valdez

2

NBA White Championship

Ewmo3ykodqddfaz3tc6h
BTI Select
BTI Select 73 Los Angeles Elite 66
BTI Player Points LA Elite Player Points

Austin Cook

18

Michael Frankling

23

Caden Starr

17

Dominic Woods

9

A'Jahni Levias

12

Nick Bowden

9

Adam Hinton

11

Jake Hlywiak

8

Neil Owens

9

Christian Bood

6

Michael Hanshaw

6

Ethan McCanless

4

Miles Ceballos

4

Wynton Brown

3

NBA Blue Championship

Fyc7lfqn9ebryeuf12h9
Aussie Prospects
Aussie Prospects Black 53 FOE Black 17u 46
Aussie Player Points FOE Player Points

Zac Triplett

22

Austin Shepard

11

Leyi Adebayo

8

Taylen Miller

9

Joel Burton

8

Daylen Minor

8

Daniel Foster

4

Tyler McGhie

8

Jaylen Gordon

3

Matt Jones

6

Matthew Teale

2

Kevin Classo

4

Johny Narkle

2

Joseph Mutimer

1

NBA Orange Championship

Cjdiq6yyzz5homwt76kw
The Factory
The Factory (AZ) 72 Woodz Elite 16u 71
Factory Player Points Woodz Player Points

Xzavier Lino

21

Corey Williams Jr.

16

Dom Gonzalez

19

Caleb Campbell

16

Dmaurian Williams

15

Jakari Livingston

11

Curtis Nichols

7

Ryan Maxwell

8

Sunday John

7

Taelon Peter

7

Ezekiel Thompkins

5

Ubong Abasi Utim

4

Brayden Edwards

4

Israel Malone

3

NBA Green Championship

Zksr5daes8dvmjmjzlm8
North Harbour New Zealand
North Harbour BB New Zealand 74 Texas Elite One 70 F/3OT
Harbour Player Points Tx Elite Player Points

Taine Murray

17

Mike Hogg

25

Reihana Topia

13

Phillip Washington

10

Harry Payne

13

Jamal Jones

10

Sean Murphy

12

Deuce Garrett

10

Marvin Williams-Dunn

7

Isaac Jackson

5

Kiani Saxon

4

Miles Minnick

4

Dylan Wilkie

2

Jamarion Brown

3

Jayden Boucher

2

Andreas Garrett

2
