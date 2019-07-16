July Live Period GASO: Championship Game Results & Box Scores
Take a look at the top scorers of the NBA Division title games as we crowned 5 different champions from the Live Period GASO.
NBA Red Division Championship
|Toros Player
|Points
|ATX Player
|Points
|
Jalen Mangum
|
17
|
Calvin Williams
|
17
|
Kyle Castille
|
12
|
Tiras Morton
|
16
|
Lowell Williams
|
11
|
Caden Doyle
|
14
|
Ze'Rik Onyema
|
9
|
DaRyan Williams
|
8
|
Santi Ochoa
|
9
|
Carlos Rocha
|
6
|
Kino Thompson
|
5
|
Aleu Aleu
|
5
|
Ben Eugster
|
3
|
Jeff Selden
|
4
|
Avery Eugster
|
2
|
Isaiah Valdez
|
2
NBA White Championship
|BTI Player
|Points
|LA Elite Player
|Points
|
Austin Cook
|
18
|
Michael Frankling
|
23
|
Caden Starr
|
17
|
Dominic Woods
|
9
|
A'Jahni Levias
|
12
|
Nick Bowden
|
9
|
Adam Hinton
|
11
|
Jake Hlywiak
|
8
|
Neil Owens
|
9
|
Christian Bood
|
6
|
Michael Hanshaw
|
6
|
Ethan McCanless
|
4
|
Miles Ceballos
|
4
|
Wynton Brown
|
3
NBA Blue Championship
|Aussie Player
|Points
|FOE Player
|Points
|
Zac Triplett
|
22
|
Austin Shepard
|
11
|
Leyi Adebayo
|
8
|
Taylen Miller
|
9
|
Joel Burton
|
8
|
Daylen Minor
|
8
|
Daniel Foster
|
4
|
Tyler McGhie
|
8
|
Jaylen Gordon
|
3
|
Matt Jones
|
6
|
Matthew Teale
|
2
|
Kevin Classo
|
4
|
Johny Narkle
|
2
|
Joseph Mutimer
|
1
NBA Orange Championship
|Factory Player
|Points
|Woodz Player
|Points
|
Xzavier Lino
|
21
|
Corey Williams Jr.
|
16
|
Dom Gonzalez
|
19
|
Caleb Campbell
|
16
|
Dmaurian Williams
|
15
|
Jakari Livingston
|
11
|
Curtis Nichols
|
7
|
Ryan Maxwell
|
8
|
Sunday John
|
7
|
Taelon Peter
|
7
|
Ezekiel Thompkins
|
5
|
Ubong Abasi Utim
|
4
|
Brayden Edwards
|
4
|
Israel Malone
|
3
NBA Green Championship
|Harbour Player
|Points
|Tx Elite Player
|Points
|
Taine Murray
|
17
|
Mike Hogg
|
25
|
Reihana Topia
|
13
|
Phillip Washington
|
10
|
Harry Payne
|
13
|
Jamal Jones
|
10
|
Sean Murphy
|
12
|
Deuce Garrett
|
10
|
Marvin Williams-Dunn
|
7
|
Isaac Jackson
|
5
|
Kiani Saxon
|
4
|
Miles Minnick
|
4
|
Dylan Wilkie
|
2
|
Jamarion Brown
|
3
|
Jayden Boucher
|
2
|
Andreas Garrett
|
2