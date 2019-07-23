July Live Period GASO: 2021 Player Capsules
TexasHoopsRivals picks back up where we left off last week, highlighting standout players from the 2021 recruiting class who shone at the Live Period GASO.
2021 Player Capsules
RJ Keene - Houston Hoops 16u
Analysis: Keene had a very strong weekend shooting the ball for Houston Hoops, dropping 20+ points in multiple games as his Houston Hoops team ran to a 4-1 weekend. Keene's ability to get his feet set and knock down shots in transition was highly promising and commanded plenty of attention from college coaches in attendance. Currently ranked as the no.39 player in the Texas 2021 class, Keene more than vindicated his spot in the Top 40 with this weekend's level of play.
Gavino Ramos - Next Level Raiders Elite
Ramos was one of the few underclassmen in the state who's Live Period performance was rewarded with a scholarship offer, as the rising junior picked up his first offer from Incarnate Word just after the weekend concluded. Ramos was up to his usual tricks as a scoring PG, smoothly dictating play from the top of the key and getting into the paint to score. His Next Level Raiders group fell just shy of turning that production into a championship as they dropped their semifinal game against BTI Select, though Ramos was consistently among the highest scorers in the tournament.
Walker Timme - Drive Nation 16u
While Timme has yet to show the brand of game-breaking dominance that his older brother Drew has come to be known for, his game has clearly taken a few strides since the end of the prep season. Timme is starting to show a more polished scoring touch from the outside, along with putting the ball on the floor from the high post to score. A 23-point game in a win over Bahamas Jaguars was the standout performance from Timme's weekend, as Drive Nation 16u turned in a 3-2 record.
Adhurim Emerllahu - Strength N Motion 2021
Emerllahu has really turned up his game over the past month or so, coming up with several strong performances scoring the ball to lead Strength N Motion to an undefeated record in pool play. Emerllahu can score inside and out, and has a good feel for the game on offense. His frame allows him to push through defenders and score on the drive, while he's also added consistency to his outside shooting over the last few GASOs. Look for college coaches to start making contact if he can carry this form with him over the next few months.