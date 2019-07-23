TexasHoopsRivals picks back up where we left off last week, highlighting standout players from the 2021 recruiting class who shone at the Live Period GASO.

2021 Player Capsules

Keene

RJ Keene - Houston Hoops 16u Analysis: Keene had a very strong weekend shooting the ball for Houston Hoops, dropping 20+ points in multiple games as his Houston Hoops team ran to a 4-1 weekend. Keene's ability to get his feet set and knock down shots in transition was highly promising and commanded plenty of attention from college coaches in attendance. Currently ranked as the no.39 player in the Texas 2021 class, Keene more than vindicated his spot in the Top 40 with this weekend's level of play.

Gavino Ramos - Next Level Raiders Elite Ramos was one of the few underclassmen in the state who's Live Period performance was rewarded with a scholarship offer, as the rising junior picked up his first offer from Incarnate Word just after the weekend concluded. Ramos was up to his usual tricks as a scoring PG, smoothly dictating play from the top of the key and getting into the paint to score. His Next Level Raiders group fell just shy of turning that production into a championship as they dropped their semifinal game against BTI Select, though Ramos was consistently among the highest scorers in the tournament.

Timme

Walker Timme - Drive Nation 16u While Timme has yet to show the brand of game-breaking dominance that his older brother Drew has come to be known for, his game has clearly taken a few strides since the end of the prep season. Timme is starting to show a more polished scoring touch from the outside, along with putting the ball on the floor from the high post to score. A 23-point game in a win over Bahamas Jaguars was the standout performance from Timme's weekend, as Drive Nation 16u turned in a 3-2 record.

Emerllahu