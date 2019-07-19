We continue player analysis on the class of 2020 prospects that stood out at the Live Period GASO, featuring breakdowns on 5 more players that performed at high levels throughout last weekend.

2020 Prospect Analysis

Grayson Buehler - Houston FAM Elite 2020 Buehler has been steady throughout the entire summer circuit as a shot making forward, but really elevated his game at exactly the right time in front of college coaches during Live Period weekend. Buehler was dangerous out of the pick and pop, and gave teams problems as a trailer in transition. Multiple 20+ point games, including hitting a deep 3 to send FAM to OT against ASAK Elite, led to Buehler being one of the weekend's breakout talents.

Vann

Nick Vann - SA Mustangs 2020 Vann has been the heartbeat of SA Mustangs all year long, and has started to make waves in coaching circles after the performances he strung together during the tournament. Vann's ability to get into the paint and find shooters or finish at the basket were on full display this weekend, and he shot the ball extremely well from 15 feet and out. While Mustangs' title run was cut short as they lost to Aussie Prospects in the semifinal round, Vann didn't go quietly into the night as he dropped 35 points as a parting reminder to the group of coaches gathered for that contest.

Vicente

Jordyn Vicente - FW Jayhawks Durant As far as we know, Vicente was the high point for the entire weekend after a 46 point performance against Shadow Creek Shooting Stars, in a game where his team only put up 66 points total. He followed that up with a 34 point game, along with scoring 30 of his team's 40 in a game played with a running clock. Vicente's finishing on the drive has been exceptional for the past month or so, and his outside shooting and decision making look on the rise after a year hampered by injury. Vicente caught the attention of more than a few programs this weekend, and his recruitment will soon reflect that.

Williams

Rommel Williams - Shooting Stars Red Williams has flown under the radar from a recruiting perspective in the past few months but cashed in this weekend, as his performance levels were good enough to earn offers from Ouchita Baptist and TAMU-Commerce, while Midwestern State had several coaches at his games. Williams does a little bit of everything on the court and uses a strong frame to score inside while also being a shot maker from the perimeter. Recently making his debut in the TexasHoops 2020 rankings at the no.81 spot, this could be just the beginning for the Mayde Creek standout.

Mfum