TexasHoops writer Lyndon Cook starts off his player analysis coverage from the past weekend's Live Period GASO by featuring some of Texas' top 2020 prospects that impressed during the course of the tournament.

2020 Player Capsules

Dawson

Dylan Dawson - SANMAN Academy Dawson was the centerpiece in SANMAN's success this weekend, leading them to 3 wins before dropping a bracket game to SA Hoops Elite. The Atascocita product is a multi-dimensional scorer with great defensive instincts and an underrated passer in the open court. His ability to slide around defenders and finish in the paint was on full display as he was his team's leading scorer in the majority of the weekend's games.

Wells

Jaden Wells - TX Playmakerz Wells kickstarted lots of college interest in him with a 21-point performance to open up his weekend, and has since received his first offer from Northeastern State (OK). Wells got to his spot and was dialed in from deep, hitting 4 threes as part of that opening game and leading his team into the semifinals of an NBA Championship bracket. Look for more offers to come his way before the school year begins.

Madimba

Joey Madimba - TX Legion Elite Madimba's phone is surely ringing off the hook after the string of performances he put together over the past weekend, as his TX Legion Elite team commanded some of the biggest crowds of college coaches we saw at the GASO. Madimba's game is a nice mixture of toughness and finesse, as he can bully defenders in getting to the rack and finish with a feather soft touch. Hofstra became the first school to offer after this weekend, but you can bet that more are on the way.

Jordan Wood - San Antonio Hoops Elite Wood saw his offer stack increase by 200% after this weekend's games, adding Air Force and St. Edward's to the one he already holds from Incarnate Word. His semifinal game with HD Toros featured one of the best individual duels of the weekend, as he and Ze'Rik Onyema went back and forth in an overtime thriller. Wood showed clear improvement with his scoring on the inside and didn't settle for outside shots, prompting a marked increase in chatter among college coaches.

Smith