Dual sports athletes still cling to the bright lights of the football and even when that athlete says “I love basketball”. In the case of senior point guard, Julian Larry, the once starting quarterback at Frisco Lone Star is truly showing his love for basketball by saying goodbye to the gridiron.

In 2018, Larry threw 19 touchdowns, rushed for 7 more and threw for nearly 2,000 yards and added over 700 on the ground, as he carried his team to a 10-3 record. Larry lead Lone Star to the third round of the playoffs.



courtesy of Lone Star Athletics Julian Larry #2 in Blue Jersey

“It was really hard to leave football because of the relationships I had built with the coaches and players”, said Larry. “But I had to do what was best for me. I was basically playing football because it was fun and it was great being around that atmosphere.

“People would always ask what sport I was going to play in college, and I knew that it would be basketball. This move from football to full-time basketball hopefully shows everyone my passion for the game.” On the basketball court, Larry is the “signal-caller”, having the luxury of having the ball in his hands and making a decision. When you watch the 6-foot-1 Larry, it’s his athletic instincts and ability to hit his teammates with spot-on passes that catches your eyes. - But the soon to be an iSchool Entrepreneurial Academy hooper, Larry says he has a lot to learn and now has the time to devote to basketball. “My IQ is one thing that I will work on immediately. I know that I am a good passer, but my shot selection is where I want to get better at too. I want to work on knowing when to shoot instead of just shooting because I am open. What can I do to make my teammates better is the midset I am taking.”



Since the end of his junior season as a footballer, Larry has basically been nothing but basketball. He told TexasHoops.com that he feels comfortable and has already seen how he is more fluid out on the court. However, when you dig a little deeper into Larry’s mind, he sees the parallels of being a former QB and a point guard.

“I have always had instincts and that has gotten me this far. As a QB you have to have the awareness of everything going on or you can get beat. When I am pushing the ball up the court, I can see everything in front of me and then I can feel what's behind me. I try to see the play develop in front of me and know what cuts my teammates are making and where they will be on the court.” Larry is done with his “AAU Ball” and was fortunate to be part of one of the best teams in the nation, suiting up for YGC36 Gold 17U. YGC ended their summer winning the Adidas Gauntlet. Through the process of spring and summer, Larry was able to work on his game and face challenging situations which he says he adapted to. “I had to be confident on the court at all times with YGC, and that’s what I tried to focus on. I wanted to win and this was my time to show that I could be a leader and help win games, but that wasn’t going to happen without confidence.”

Recruitment heating up for Larry...