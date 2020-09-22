TexasHoops - Jordan Roberts is looking to lead South Grand Prarie

Coach Brandon Bennett of South Grand Prairie is a veteran coach who had produced several state-ranked teams for the Warriors. Jaden Fluorney (2021), Terin Johnson (2021), and Jordan Roberts (2021) are three talented seniors that Coach Bennett will be counting on during the coming season.





Roberts will be looked to for leadership and scoring. “He didn’t get a lot of exposure over the summer because he was moving from team to team,” Coach Bennett said. “He was supposed to be playing with Proskills, but they pretty much-missed summer ball because of COVID."

Bennett continues.



"We try to get the ball into his hands as much as possible. He’s my most skilled player we have, he gets to the rim and is definitely a division one player. He compares to some of the best we’ve had at SGP.”

In talking to Jordan, he is a bright young man that is focused on his basketball future. “Coach Bennett pushes me every day to work on my game,” Jordan said. “Our goal this year is to win state and all the seniors playing ball in college next year.”

Jordan has already heard from Denver and Texas State. In the coming season, Roberts feels the team is hungrier than a year ago. Coach Bennett agrees, “we will have several players making big contributions. We have better chemistry this year and are deeper. We will probably be favored in District along with Arlington Bowie and Arlington Martin.”