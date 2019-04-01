Former SA Brandeis guard Ellis Jefferson recently made it known that he will be transferring to Lamar after a strong season in the JuCo ranks with Clarendon College. We caught up to the San Antonio native to get his take on the situation as he resumes his career at the D1 level.

Jefferson

Jefferson had caught the attention of Loyola Marymount, Milwaukee, Montana, and UNC Greensboro in addition to Lamar, but picked the Cardinals after visiting campus there last month. Jefferson spoke a little about his visit, saying: “(The visit) went great, campus felt like home away from home. The relationship with the coaching staff is good, they told me I was their number one guy.”