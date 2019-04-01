Jefferson gives insight into commitment to Lamar
Former SA Brandeis guard Ellis Jefferson recently made it known that he will be transferring to Lamar after a strong season in the JuCo ranks with Clarendon College. We caught up to the San Antonio native to get his take on the situation as he resumes his career at the D1 level.
Jefferson had caught the attention of Loyola Marymount, Milwaukee, Montana, and UNC Greensboro in addition to Lamar, but picked the Cardinals after visiting campus there last month. Jefferson spoke a little about his visit, saying:
“(The visit) went great, campus felt like home away from home. The relationship with the coaching staff is good, they told me I was their number one guy.”
Jefferson’s first stint at the Divison 1 level ended somewhat prematurely as he announced his transfer from Central Michigan approximately halfway through his freshman season. But he hit the ground running at Claredon, this past season averaging a line of 13 points, 6 boards and 3 dimes a game and shooting at a 38% clip from behind the arc.
Jefferson reflected on his JuCo experience, saying that, “It helped me because JuCo guys are tough to lead. It made me mature faster.”
Jefferson plans to be the starting 2 guard next year at Lamar after the Cardinals lost two-time honorable mention all-conference player Nick Garth to graduation, and will try to help them build on a 20-13 mark that was good for a share of 3rd place in the Southland.