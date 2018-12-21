Jayhlon Young ended his recruitment this past week after announcing that he has committed to Grambling State University. We caught up with Young to get his thoughts about his choice in this free article.

Young, a Garland HS standout, cited a strong relationship with the coaching staff as one of the major factors in his decision. “They had consistently shown me the most love and made me feel like this is a place I can be successful,” Young said. “The coaches are great and talk to me all the time. They’ve helped me work on my game and made me a better player so I’m excited to get down there. I went to a game and the atmosphere was great, it’s something I’m ready to see as a player.”

Young also believes that an opportunity to attend an HBCU would be a good experience for him in college, saying: “I want to experience the culture and that lifestyle firsthand. Being (at an HBCU) will help my personal growth and give me a chance to be a part of something I haven’t gotten to before.”