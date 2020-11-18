TexasHoops - Jaxson Ford, a must-see prospect!

Jaxson Ford, a must-see prospect!
If you haven't seen him yet, you might want to go look up the Prosper Eagles schedule and find out when they are playing next. Jaxson Ford is worth the price of admission, and when you see him play for the first time you'll know exactly why I'm saying that.
Jaxson is an exciting prospect in the 2024 class because he has the ability to become a do-it-all big who can guard anyone on the floor.
On Offense:
His best asset is his relentlessness, when a shot goes up I'd put my money on it being a Jaxson Ford rebound. From there he has great touch and seems to finish everything 6 feet and in. His shot is nice looking which provides a lot of hope of him being a consistent 3 point shooter with time, and he has also shown flashes of putting the ball on the floor to go finish one at the rim.
On Defense:
Jaxson shows a lot of versatility, for his team's sake right now, he is the rim protector and that is with good reason. I saw Jaxson have 4 blocks on Saturday, and he gets vertical as good as any prospect. With time, I believe Jaxson will be able to guard any position on the court, because of his high-level coordination and high-level athleticism.
From the Player:
From the Coach: Jonathan Ellis
Like I said earlier, you are going to want to see this guy sooner rather than later. He is a player that is going to be talked about non-stop for a few years to come.