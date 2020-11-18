TexasHoops - Jaxson Ford, a must-see prospect!

If you haven't seen him yet, you might want to go look up the Prosper Eagles schedule and find out when they are playing next. Jaxson Ford is worth the price of admission, and when you see him play for the first time you'll know exactly why I'm saying that. Jaxson is an exciting prospect in the 2024 class because he has the ability to become a do-it-all big who can guard anyone on the floor.

On Offense:

His best asset is his relentlessness, when a shot goes up I'd put my money on it being a Jaxson Ford rebound. From there he has great touch and seems to finish everything 6 feet and in. His shot is nice looking which provides a lot of hope of him being a consistent 3 point shooter with time, and he has also shown flashes of putting the ball on the floor to go finish one at the rim.

On Defense:

Jaxson shows a lot of versatility, for his team's sake right now, he is the rim protector and that is with good reason. I saw Jaxson have 4 blocks on Saturday, and he gets vertical as good as any prospect. With time, I believe Jaxson will be able to guard any position on the court, because of his high-level coordination and high-level athleticism.

From the Player:

How has being on Varsity as a Freshman been for you?

"It's a lot of fun, my teammates have been nice and super helpful to me."

What has been the most challenging part of being on Varsity?

"Getting up at 6 am for our early morning practice!"

What's been the easiest part about adjusting to the varsity level?

"Just understanding the feel of what to do when the game gets close, instincts seem to take over."

From the Coach: Jonathan Ellis

Where has Jaxson made the biggest impact?

"As a freshman, Jaxson is already a premier shot blocker and is quickly becoming a premier intimidator on the defensive end. He has great instincts rebounding the ball and has shown the ability to get our fast-break started with his excellent passing for a big man."



What do you believe Jaxson's ceiling is?

"I think it is important that we remember that Jaxson is only 15 years old. You cannot freak out over every little mistake as he gets his feet wet in 6A basketball. However, allowing him the opportunity to learn from those mistakes is vital to his development. Jaxson is in constant pursuit of doing something special and I think he will go down as one of the greatest warriors in DFW basketball. I know it’s early, but a Power-5 school will be lucky to have him!"

What is the best thing Jaxson does that the fans might not notice?

"I don’t think people realize how hard he works behind the scenes. Jaxson already understands how to manage his time to allow himself to have success in the classroom and get better on the court. He knows the importance of being a student-athlete. Second, Jaxson has a great sense of humor. He’s somebody that everyone enjoys being around and he’s not afraid to put himself out there. My favorite thing about Jaxson is that he always asks me how I’m doing, how’s my family doing – for being a monster on the floor, he has a really kind heart."