Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-18 10:42:31 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Jaquan Scott poised for big Live Period

Lyndon Cook • TexasHoops.com
@lyndontc31
Texas Hoops Staff Writer

Jaquan Scott made waves in the fall before this past high school season, announcing his transfer to Universal Academy from Mansfield Timberview just a few weeks before the season got underway. Sinc...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}