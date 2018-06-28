Jamal Shead has been a revelation for Urban ASAK so far this summer, owning his spot as ASAK's primary ball-handler and showing he can fill up the scoresheet with several impressive outings. Shead has gone head-to-head with the likes of Tyrese Maxey and other blue chip guards and come out the other side with an enhanced reputation, leading to several programs reaching out to the 2020 guard when the June 15th deadline passed. Shead found some time to talk to TexasHoops staff about his game and what programs he spoke with while playing with Urban ASAK at the Austin GASO.



“My first text I got was at 12:02 from Coach (Scott) Cross at TCU,” Shead said. “And from there on it just kept going from there.” When asked if there were any programs who surprised him by reaching out, Shead had this to say: “Texas. I didn’t expect Texas to contact me in any way but they reached out that night too.”

Besides the Horned Frogs and Longhorns, the other programs that have made contact with Shead include Brown, Colorado State, Drexel, North Texas, Ole Miss, Sam Houston State, San Diego, and Texas Tech. Add in an offer from Texas State, where his older brother Jaylen plays, and it is not hard to see that Shead will be one of the most heavily recruited guards in central Texas over the next 2 years.

Shead is no stranger to stepping up to play against elite players, and his performances for Urban ASAK this summer have seen him shoot up evaluation boards across the state. “It’s been good, I feel like I’ve improved myself and had a lot of fun this summer,” Shead told TexasHoops.com. “The fit with ASAK has been great, especially with Darius (McBride; top-20 in c/o 2019). He’s helped me a lot with my game.”