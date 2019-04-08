The first GASO weekend of 2019 is in the books, with old faces showing growth in their games just as new names appeared on our recruiting radar. We look at three major story lines to come out of the Houston GASO to tip off this week's coverage of everything we observed at the first Great American Shoot-Out of the year.



Underclassmen shine throughout for JL3 Elite

Williams

JL3 Elite brought two underclass groups to the Houston GASO with rosters overflowing with talent. The 16u group featured a pair of top-25 talents in the 2021 class in Kaleb Stewart and Griffin Datcher, while No.31 ranked Noah Robledo also showed well. Stewart's game is already mature beyond his years, as he gets to his spots efficiently and makes the right play when it presents itself. When paired with the frontcourt of Robledo and Datcher, things really open up for him in the halfcourt as he can get downhill to finish. Similarly, the 15u group for JL3 Elite looks to be one of the top 2022 teams in the region, with lots of potential at every roster spot. Their run to the NCAA championship at the Houston GASO was marked by aggressive guardplay and athletic bigs making plays, with Kinkaid product Jordan Williams at the center of it. Williams is also a highly ranked football prospect, but showed a lot of promise as a muscle guard to score on the drive. TJ Arceneaux, Amaree Abrams, and Bebe Knight also performed at high levels, and we will have more on them in the coming days.



San Antonio shows well in Houston

Hart

A whole company of San Antonio teams made the trek over to Houston this weekend, with several finding success against local competition. Foremost among these teams was the Yes II Success TX Future 16u group, who made a run to the championship using a mishmash of Houston and San Antonio talent. After falling behind by double digits in the first half of the NBA Red bracket championship game, YIIS came back to edge out a 1-point win to claim the gold. Bryon Armstrong of SA Antonian turned more than a few heads this weekend, while the Atascocita backcourt pairing of Johnathan Massie and Tom Hart III stole the show in pool play. There's a lot of talent on this roster, and with more time to gel they could turn into one of the state's premier 16u squads. HD Toros similarly made a deep run into bracket play, getting past a pair of Austin area teams to take home a title on Sunday. Kyle Castille's activity level around the rim paved the way with 19 points in the title game against Centex Attack, while Jalen Mangum and Kino Thompson proved to be one of the top backcourts from this weekend's event. It's exactly the kind of showing they would be hoping to have with the Live Period coming up in just 3 weekends.



Basketball University's depth comes up big

Coleman