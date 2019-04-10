We saw plenty of talent this weekend at the Houston GASO, so throughout the rest of the week we will be dropping player capsules on the top performers from the past weekend. Read up on the first 4 players highlighted for their play at the MI3 Center last weekend.

Simon

Tyler Simon - Basketball University Gold - Houston Heights - 2021 Simon caught the eye with his versatility as a tweener forward, where he showed he can hit the three ball or slash to the rim. Simon looks like he still has room to grow, which will only aid in his recruit-ability as he has a strong base of skills to work with. He played an integral part into the success Basketball U enjoyed on Saturday in their showcase games, staying active on the glass and using his athleticism to score inside 8-feet as they went 1-1 against two of the top teams in the tournament.





Williams

Rommel Williams - Shooting Stars Red 17u - Mayde Creek - 2020 Williams came out of the weekend with a greatly enhanced reputation, scoring in a variety of ways with an efficient manner. Williams is one of those all-around guards who does everything well and plays with urgency, getting his points in transition and off the drive. He was knocking down his jumper as well this weekend, leading Shooting Stars to an appearance in a GASO championship game. Williams operates mainly as a secondary ball-handler and is adept at getting downhill after a drive-and-kick. On this weekend's evidence, there is plenty of potential for Williams to turn into a recruiting sleeper over the course of this summer.



Castille

Kyle Castille - HD Toros - SA Brennan - 2020 Castille saved his best scoring performance for last, dropping 19 in the championship game as HD Toros lifted their bracket's trophy Sunday afternoon. Castille's activity levels on the offensive glass are off the charts. He was able to keep possessions alive and convert second chance points all weekend long for Toros, even when matched up with much bigger defenders. Defensively he keeps up that same intensity, coming up with deflections and boards as he proved his ability to guard multiple positions.



Thompson