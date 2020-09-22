TexasHoops - Hirschi looking to take the next step behind the Whitten twins and Young

Wichita Falls Hirschi advanced to the regional semi-finals of Region I, representing district 6-4A a year ago before falling to Pampa. The Huskies were made up of mostly underclassmen in 2019 and that will be the same this coming high school season.





Hirschi Coach Donald Hedge lost two seniors off the squad, but returning for Coach Hedge are three talented juniors, Chris Whitten (2022), Jaeden Whitten (2022) and Ernest Young (2022) They will be a big part of what we do this year,” Coach Hedge commented. “We play through our guards and they are going to lead us offensively.”

Twins Chris and Jaeden are both 6’1” guards who have drawn a lot of attention from college coaches. The University of Texas at Arlington have already offered the twins and other schools showing interest have been Denver, Montana, Boston University, and Holy Cross. “We want to stay together and stay in the state if possible,” the Twins explained. When asked about coming to showcase their skills at the GASO they responded, “great experience to prepare for the season and gives us a lot of exposure.”

Grades shouldn’t be a problem for the pair, they are both A-B students. When asked about the most difficult aspect of being twins they said in unison, “people comparing us a lot, but it doesn’t bother us. We know we have different skills.”



