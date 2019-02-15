The Scots have been flying under the radar this season and that’s how Head Coach David Piehler likes it. Piehler likes to downplay the team’s success, but his Highland Park team has quietly put together an impressive season. After early season success, the team had to incorporate three players off the state championship football team and the Scots struggled with limited playing time and defining their new roles. As Coach Piehler’s crew prepared for the In-N-Out Burger tournament in Allen, the team hit its low point. The Scots lost three of four in Allen and at one point dropped five out of six games. To Piehler’s credit, he stayed the course incorporating his three football players into the H.P. lineup. The transition was hard for 6-foot-4 Prince Dorbah , 6-foot-2 Hudson Clark and 5-foot-11 Finn Corwin from the football field to the basketball court. All three were All-State performers on the grid-iron with a tremendous passion for the game of basketball.

Dorbah’s strong physical presence added a new dimension to the Scots attack with thunder dunks and his physicality. His ability to run the court, defend and rebound proved to be a tremendous asset for the team. Dorbah has bonded nicely with a talented 6-foot-4 sophomore named Worthey Wiles. The two players complement each other inside with Wiles being very slippery around the basket.

Corwin came in somewhat gimpy with a bad back and Dorbah was fighting the effects of a long football season. Following the struggles in Allen, the Scots opened up District at home losing to Bryan Adams in overtime 64-61. As Highland Park moved through their District campaign their added experience and depth showed, as the Scots began to turn the season around.

The Scots guard play had been the team’s strength early in the season, paced by one of the top three-point shooters in the state in 6-foot Reilly Seebold who is averaging 19.7points per game. A player with unlimited range, Seebold has never seen a shot he didn’t like. His confidence in his ability is rare in a player of his age and many people assume that he doesn’t shoot a high percentage, but that would be a mistake. He averages 4.5 “threes” per game and is shooting 41% from behind the arch.



Another key player is three-year lettermen 6-foot-1 Dillon Powell. Powell is the type kid that just blends in with his teammates. He goes unnoticed making the extra pass or taking a timely charge. He plays with confidence and is very unassuming in his style of play. When Seebold was out against Newman Smith earlier this season, Powell proceeded to shoot lights out from beyond the arch, leading his team to a 74-66 victory. Powell exemplifies Highland Park basketball with his unselfish play.



Corwin made the transition to the basketball court easily with leadership and point guard skills. As one of the top receivers in the state for the Scots football team, Corwin is used to pressure. He loves the ball in his hands and is at his best in critical situations. Jack Feld is one of the players who had to make the transition from starter to the sixth man. Feld in an outstanding ball handler and the team’s top foul shooter. Feld’s ability to finish at the basket and see the court makes him valuable in late game situations. Hudson Clark is another unsung player as a shut-down defender, as well as a strong rebounder. Jack Pease is a cagy sophomore who adds depth to an already deep guard rotation for Coach Piehler. The team has blended their talents well and shown remarkable improvement, and now, the team understands their roles and could surprise in the playoffs. “We have shown a lot of improvement but there is still work to be done,” Pielher said.



The Scots have won thirteen games in a row and turned the tables on Bryan Adams after their earlier defeat, winning by 30 points. Coach Piehler would rather the general public continue to be unaware of the Scots success this season and he would like to keep his team on the low profile, but the cat may be out of the bag. As one of the all-time leading scorers in S.M.U. history, Piehler enjoyed the spotlight as a player but realizes its not good to have a target on your chest as a coach. As a veteran coach with over 500 wins to his credit, Coach Piehler’s experience will prove valuable as the playoffs near.





