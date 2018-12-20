Alec Grandstaff accepted an offer from McNeese State on Wednesday, giving his verbal commitment to play for the Cowboys starting next year. Grandstaff was one of the top remaining pure shooters left on the 2019 board, and took the time to speak with TexasHoops analyst Lyndon Cook about his decision.

Grandstaff chose McNeese over heavy interest from Oklahoma Wesleyan and a UTA program that was just starting to talk to him. He recently visited McNeese, and had this to say about how he knew it would be a good fit: “I just visited a few days ago and got back at 3 in the morning and since then I talked with my mom and decided this is the place for me. The coaching staff is great. They’re going through a rebuild right now and made me feel like a priority in getting to where they want to be.”

Grandstaff also saw the impact picking McNeese would have on his future away from basketball, and talked about why he chose to go to Lake Charles from an academic standpoint. “I want to major in business,” Grandstaff said. “The coaches really talked up their business school as one of the best around. I always try to put academics first because in the long run that’s what stays with you, and I think this is a good fit for me in that area too.”