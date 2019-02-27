GASO Schedule and Early Bird Pricing
The Great American Shoot-Out enters its 31st year in the spring of 2019. Each of the non-OPEN period events is heavily attended by Division II, Division III, NAIA, and Junior College programs, along with Division I programs during the two NCAA OPEN PERIOD EVENTS.
The Great American Shoot-Out tournament circuit was created with both high school players and college coaches in mind. The GASO format gives the players an environment to play against top competition and allows for an enjoyable atmosphere for the college coaches to evaluate.
EARLY BIRD PRICING
**GASO will offer 2018 pricing 40 days prior to the tip of an event, along with additional multi-team and multi-event discounts. The 2019 pricing will start when the event is 39 days away.
**Early Bird Pricing for the April 5-7 event will run through, Tuesday, March 5 til 11:59 pm.
GASO SPRING & SUMMER SCHEDULE
Spring Great American Shoot-Out (GASO) - Click on the dates to register
• April 5-7 Duncanville Fieldhouse/ISD
• April 26-28 Duncanville Fieldhouse/ISD/DriveNation/Game On
********NCAA CERTIFIED EVENT********
• May 10-12 San Antonio Mission Concepcion/Alamo City All-Stars/George Gervin Academy
Summer Great American Shoot-Out (GASO) - Click on the dates to register
• May 25-27 (Memorial Weekend) Advantage Sports Complex (ASC)/Lewisville ISD
• June 7-9 Bryan/College Station ISD
• June 21-23 Austin - Round Rock Sports Center/WAC/SAC
• July 11-14 Duncanville Fieldhouse/ISD/ASC/Mansfield Fieldhouse
********NCAA CERTIFIED EVENT********
• July 26-28 Fort Worth/Keller ISD
Individual Showcase
• April 6 Unsigned Senior Showcase
NCAA SANCTION EVENT COACH’S CERTIFICATION
All players and teams MUST register through BBCS. Players and Teams that have previously registered through the BBCS NEED to Login with their Username and Password from years past.
USA Basketball Gold License Coach's Certification
BBCS Team and Player Registration
HOTEL INFORMATION
Use the approved HOTELS from the list for each event.
CONTACT
sam@greatamericanshootout.com
blue@greatamericanshootout.com
972-365-5053