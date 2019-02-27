The Great American Shoot-Out enters its 31st year in the spring of 2019. Each of the non-OPEN period events is heavily attended by Division II, Division III, NAIA, and Junior College programs, along with Division I programs during the two NCAA OPEN PERIOD EVENTS.





The Great American Shoot-Out tournament circuit was created with both high school players and college coaches in mind. The GASO format gives the players an environment to play against top competition and allows for an enjoyable atmosphere for the college coaches to evaluate.



