It turned out to be an emotional farewell for the 3d Empire 17U as the seniors to be closed the door on their “AAU” career. The 3d Empire squad played their three games with only five players, resulting in fatigue and no rest for any of those players.



Who was missing? Baylor Hebb suffered an ankle injury earlier in the week, while Charles Lampten was no longer available to play as he signed to play at Dawson Community College, and Austin Garner was attending the NCAA Academy in Houston. Even with three players out for the GASO Keller, Shawn Ward, program director of 3d Empire, marched his troops out to the court and they gave it their best shot.



What was taken away from watching the 3d Empire squad was the leadership and scoring ability of Hebron High School’s Logan McLaughlin. McLaughlin has been a huge piece for the Empire team and the GASO Keller proved to be his chance to remind everyone how he can carry a team on his back. The 6-foot-1 combo guard did damage from beyond the arc and his powerful penetrating style to the basket for finishes wowed the crowds. There has never been a question of McLaughlin’s abilities, but to see it for one last time on the GASO floor was special.



Helping McLaughlin on both ends of the floor was Houston native, Miles Goodman. At 6-foot-5, Goodman was taking his game inside and out as he always does, and he worked endlessly through all three games until he fouled out of the bracket game which ended the season for 3d Empire. With four players out on the court, 3d Empire was still in the game versus Houston Top Notch and battled before exiting.



As one Empire takes a bow, another continues to elevate themselves. The 3d Empire 15U is trouble on the court and really, who knows how good this team can be once they truly start maturing and bulking up their bodies.



You have to applaud this team for the season that they had on the Great American Shoot-Out Circuit. They won games against 17U teams, dominated their age group and shined as every player on their team is trending to be a division I prospect.



Terrance Ramirez is a slasher who can hit the three. Ryan Agarwal is a lanky pick-and-pop forward with a deadly stroke. Anthony Black can take any opponent off the dribble and score. Zane Hicke is a tough and rugged get to the basket forward. Nazir Brown is a physical point guard who hits jumpers and defends. Eli Valentino can make shots and move around the perimeter to get open. While Jakob Zenon is an all-around player who plays both sides of the court and plays hard.



This formula is dangerous in the coming years and these players are deserving of anything that comes their way in the future.