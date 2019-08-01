One of the more impressive team efforts at the GASO Keller was the San Antonio based program, HD Toros Elite. Program director Lou Martinez was without one of the top players in the entire state in Ze’Rik Onyema, along with Avery Eugster (injured), Kino Thompson and Jaden Moore (NCAA Academy).



Throughout the weekend, the Toros showed off their depth and rotated players in and out wearing down each opponent. The Toros captured their fourth GASO Championship out of their six appearances in title games.



Kyle Castille of the Toros carried the scoring load and had a MVP type GASO. Castille scored from behind the arc and scored going to the basket. Castille has been on the rise here in the late summer and the 6-foot-4 wing out of San Antonio Brennan displayed that he could be a “goto” type player.



Along with Castille, the Toros were able to showcase more of their players like Ben Eugster who picked up the slack of being a jack of all trades. He played hard on the defensive side and did some scoring too. Ben’s hustle made for easy offensive put-ins for his teammates. Lowell Williams took his game to the three-point line and then was a bull when he put the ball on the floor to get to the rim. One player who has a chance to be the perfect fit for a college program is Jalen Mangum. He has been solid all spring and summer and things were no different this past weekend. His ability to move the ball around as a lead guard and handle pressure is one of his major tools, but he is also a shot maker. Mangum can play the combo and make good decisions on when to take his opponent to the basket or move to the arc for an open three. Looking from the outside in, an undervalued player might be Isaiah Valdez. Playing on the interior, Valdez has been blue-collar and gone about his business on the block knowing that he will have to do the grunt work.



Coach Martinez also brought with him two players that will have eyes on them as future prospects. Class of 2023 Santiago Ochoa and Richie Torres. Ochoa has been with Martinez and the Toros throughout the spring and summer and has shown he belongs in the top divisions and among the top 2023 players in the state. Ochoa isn’t flashy, he simply plays the game with a nice pace and limits his miscues. Ochoa is one of those players that just want to play ball and never had a concern on his face as to whom he was playing. Keep an eye on Ochoa, as he has some talent.



Since it was the end of the summer, let's call Torres a “guest” player for now with the Toros. He had his moments that showed he was in the flow of the game and let athletic instincts take over. He runs the floor, jumps, rebounds and has skill out on the perimeter. A class of 2022 product, Torres is intriguing, especially if he stays off the football field.