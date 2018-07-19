TexasHoops/Great American Shoot-Out staff made the trek up to Kansas to take in the Midwest GASO in Wichita over the past weekend, with the field filled with talent as always. Several Texas products impressed in Wichita, while their Kansas counterparts also racked up college interest from the coaches in attendance. Analyst Lyndon Cook reports back with the players who caught his eye over the course of the tournament.

Okon

Jaden Okon - NLHA 17u Perez Okon had a standout weekend for NLHA, coming away with an offer from Washburn for his efforts. The wing player shot the ball well and showed great instincts for the game, chasing down boards and attacking gaps in the defense when they presented themselves. Okon plays with a competitive fire and can also affect games with his athleticism, throwing down dunks and contorting his body for some crafty finishes inside.

Hall

Sadaidreine Hall - TX Threat 2020 No Texas player had a better weekend scoring the ball in Wichita than Sulphur Springs’ Hall, with the player going for back to back games of 29 in the semis and championship game of the NCAA bracket. Hall is adept at adjusting his body and draws a ton of fouls from being aggressive attacking the rim. He showed a nice stroke from the outside and defended well, but clearly was at his best getting downhill off the dribble.

Richardson

Jaylin Richardson - Team Rush 16u Richardson is a physical guard who at times over the weekend just out-muscled other guards to go score at the rack. A 2020, Richardson has a college ready frame and scores efficiently as a combo guard. He hit several threes over the weekend and made the right decision in transition. Richardson was one of the most promising players I saw this weekend, will have to keep an eye on his recruitment throughout the next 2 years.

McGhee

Johnathan McGhee - 3D Sports Wolverines McGhee has shown flashes throughout the spring, but might have had his breakout weekend in Kansas for 3D Wolverines at the Midwest GASO. McGhee was everywhere for his team, slashing to the paint on offense and playing some really solid defense. McGhee also was dialed in from outside and shot the ball at a high clip. At 6-foot-4 he represents an intriguing prospect out of FW Poly, and will certainly have interested coaches watch him during the Live Period GASO.

Robinson

Joshua Robinson - Oklahoma Power Robinson is a deadeye shooter with range for days, and had a case to be the top shooter from the Midwest GASO weekend. Robinson has good size at 6-foot-6 and a pure stroke from the outside. He moves extremely well around the perimeter after post entries to hunt his shot, and reads screens well to free up space. The Norman North forward could have a huge rest of July in store for him if he keeps up current form.

Knight

Davion Knight - Servants Knight may be slightly undersized but the sharpshooter out of Oklahoma has a burner from the outside. Knight can pull with his feet set or off of screens with the potential to catch fire at any time. His 9 3PM performance in pool play grabbed the attention of media and college coaches alike, and proved it wasn’t a fluke with several other solid shooting performances.

Marks