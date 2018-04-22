Moving further into the weekend brings more opportunities for prospects to prove their worth at the next level, with several players having already made strong impressions on college coaches. TexasHoops analyst Lyndon Cook breaks down the big movers and shakers from Day 2 of the Live Period GASO Showcase.

TNBA 17u 66 El Paso Titans 62 TNBA opened up their Saturday at the GASO by outlasting El Paso Titans thanks in large part to the play of Stanley Asiegbu (St. Pius X 2019). Asiegbu came out playing like he had something to prove to score 10 first half points, finishing with a team high 12. Doug Young (Bellaire 2018) added 10 while shooting guard John Troutman (Stratford 2020) hit a trio of threes for 9 points. El Paso Titans put up a good fight for the entire game but just couldn't overcome TNBA's speed and scoring prowess, falling by 4 in their first game of the weekend. Guillermo Avalos (Pebble Hills 2018) was high point in the game with 15 as Aaron Robinson (Parkland 2019) came up with 14 in the loss.



NLHA 17u Perez 73 3D Empire 68 NLHA has a knack for big performances when coming down from Kansas for the April Live Period, and came through once again to knock off 3D Empire in a 73-68 shootout. The duo of Jaden Okon and Caleb Grill stole the show Saturday morning, with Okon scoring 25 on 4 made threes and Grill posting 24 from all over the floor. Evan Anderson (Hebron 2019) fired back to keep things competitive for 3D, connecting on a whopping 8 three pointers in the contest as part of a 28 point day. Maxwell Valentino (Argyle 2019) helped out with 10, while Kylan Phillips and TJ Justus had 3 makes a piece from deep, with both players scoring 9.



BTI Select 70 Lone Star Elite - Coleman 50 Ziaire Williams poured in 19 points to lead BTI Select to a comfortable 20-point win over Lone Star Elite on Saturday afternoon of the Live Period GASO. It serves as no surprise to those who have seen BTI this weekend that they are one of the top squads in California, with a roster that has been drawing high major coaches out to Sandra Meadows Arena. Williams, along with Jordan Jones (15 pts) and Drake London (11 pts) have all been excelling this weekend in the spotlight that the Live Period brings in Dallas. Lone Star Elite was led by Josh Davis (Prosper 2019) who was efficient in scoring 18 points. Lone Star also got another workmanlike performance at the point guard spot from Laquan Butler, who wound up with 8 points in the loss.



Houston Superstarz 64 SABO Gold 39 Houston Superstarz dominated this one from start to finish thanks to their huge frontcourt of Lorenzo Waddy (Dawson 2019) and David Ekezie (Sharpstown 2019) beating down SABO on the inside. The pair of Waddy and Ekezie combined to score 21 points with both posts standing at 6-foot-8. Jay Washington (Pearland 2019) came up with 11 from the guard spot to compound Superstarz's advantage in a comfortable win. SABO struggled to get anything going offensively for most of the game, with Kyle Smith (Vets. Memorial 2019) and Daniel Garza (Legacy Christian 2019) the bright spots, going for 12 and 11 respectively.



Texas Tigers Unsigned Seniors 62 Team Fusion Select 17u 55 A 21-point game from Questyn Luckey rallied Texas Tigers US past Team Fusion Select in an early morning Saturday game at the Live Period GASO. Luckey's big game was helped out by another impressive performance from Charles Henderson (Macarthur 2018), who turned in a 15-point performance. Team Fusion Select was boosted by a 27-point outburst from Ayaan Sohail, but fell just short of pulling off a win.



AJ Bouye Elite (GA) 47 DFW Defenders 17u 45 F/OT AJ Bouye Elite took an extra 2 minutes of basketball to overcome a motivated DFW Defenders squad, hanging on to win 47-45. The ending was not without controversy, however, as Le'Jon Doss nailed a three that would have put Defenders up 1 with very little time remaining. But officials blew the play dead due to the clock not starting, with Defenders unable to capitalize the second time around. Richard Rivers took top billing for Bouye Elite, with the 6-foot-11 big man drilling a pair of triples and scoring 10. For Defenders it was the pair of Doss and Keith Miller getting it done on offense, combining for 23 points and nearly stealing a win in OT.

West Texas D1 Nation 64 Triumph White 17u 62 Ethan Duncan came up clutch for West Texas D1 Nation, scoring a game high 19 to lead them past Triumph White in a tight 64-62 contest. Duncan was aided by Austyn Sanchez (Lubbock Monterey 2019) who put up 17, and Tay Gilbreath (Tascosa 2019) who hit 4 threes for 12 points. Triumph White trailed by 8 points going into the second half, but managed to give themselves a chance to win by slicing into West Texas' lead with an improved defensive showing in the second half. 2019 Tate Clark did most of the damage for Triumph White, scoring 13 as Grant Goosby added 8 in the loss.



D1 Houston 53 Colorado Premier Varsity 52 Elijah Elliott dialed up his 5th three pointer of the game in the final seconds to give his D1 Houston team a lead they would not give up, as they escaped with a 1-point win over Colorado Premier. The 2020 point guard finished with a game high 19 points while Keiaundre Johnson helped out with 11. Te'Rae Johnson was the key man for Colorado Premier, scoring 14 as his team came up just short of a win.



NLHA 17u Perez 80 Centex Lockdown Elite 75 Caleb Grill was at it again versus Centex Lockdown Elite, dropping 22 points including 5 threes and a show-stopping windmill dunk to put an exclamation point on another NLHA win. Grill is making his name as a solid mid-major prospect, but with more performances in this vein he could see his stock rise even higher. Devon Koehn reinforced Grill's performance by adding 13 of his 17 after the break, while Jaden Okon tallied 15. After being held scoreless in the first half, Jarius Cherry scored 14 in the second half to keep things close. Ryan Bormann kept his strong run of form going by posting an 18-point outing in the loss.



TBT Disciples 17u Elite 69 Bryan HS Blue 50 TBT Disciples pulled out a 19-point win over Bryan High's Blue team late on Saturday night, with 2019 forward Johnathan Wells leading the way for TBT in a 18-point outing. Evan Palmquist came up with 14 more, while Jaqwan Washington threw in 10 to propel TBT to a solid win. Bryan High might lack the star power they had with Zach Nutall last season, but still spread the ball around and are nicely balanced on the offensive end. Jacob Barnes (2020) was team high for Bryan with 8, followed closely by Jacob Bradford (2019) and Logan Chamberlain with 7 each.



BTI Select 68 Dallas Showtyme Elite 47 BTI looked to continue their roll through the GASO showcase games late in the day Saturday, but met some stern resistance for a half from Dallas Showtyme Elite. Showtyme held the lead for a little while and went into the break with things knotted up at 30 thanks to a strong first half for Cobe Williams (Prestonwood 2019). After halftime it was all BTI, breaking Showtime's resistance to claim a 21-point win with Drake London scoring all of his 11 in the second frame. Neil Owens added 4 makes from deep for 14 points and promising 2020 guard Ziaire Williams scored 12. Keller Boothby's hot hand helped Showtyme keeps things under control in the first half, with the long range marksman connecting on 4 shots from behind the arc for 14.

