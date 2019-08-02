GASO Keller Rewind Max Smith, Tyler McGhie put up big numbers
• Max Smith has put up big numbers in the past three Great American Shoot-Out Events and he has worked his way back into the class of 2020 TexasHoops Top 100 rankings. If you are looking for a confident shooter and overall player, Smith is your guy. Smith can handle the ball like a point guard and he has a pure shooting form that he can hit threes off the dribble or from a set position.
In his three GASO Keller games, Smith played for his high school team, the Austin Anderson Trojans. It was clear that Smith will carry this team and that he is one of the top players in the Central Texas area. Listed at 6-foot-1, Smith was smooth breaking down defenders in the half-court and pushing by them when he had to handle the pressure. The combo guard was a sharp-shooter using his outside touch to burn his opponents. He did occasionally put the ball on the floor to get to the rim and laid the ball in, but he was hot and let the majority of his shots fly from behind the three-point line.
Currently, Smith doesn’t have any offers, but there is always a place on a roster for a shooter.
• Tyler McGhie moved around a bit over the past few months during the spring/summer and wound up helping the Celina Bobcats in Keller. No, the 6-foot-4 Denton Guyer product was part of a team that was made up of three Celina High School players for the GASO Keller Event.
In his final games heading into his senior year, McGhie did his best to go out as one of the top performers of the Tournament. He accomplished that feat by stroking in an event high of 46 points versus Elite Athletes of Texas and pouring in 30 more points in the Bobcats championship game against Houston Top Notch.
McGhie moved around the perimeter to find the unoccupied real estate that his opponents never bothered to defend. Once the ball was worked around to McGhie in wide-open space, he converted.
Does McGhie have any offers heading into August? The answer to that is no. However, things will change once Denton Guyer is using McGhie as one of the focal points of the team’s offense during the high school season.