• Max Smith has put up big numbers in the past three Great American Shoot-Out Events and he has worked his way back into the class of 2020 TexasHoops Top 100 rankings. If you are looking for a confident shooter and overall player, Smith is your guy. Smith can handle the ball like a point guard and he has a pure shooting form that he can hit threes off the dribble or from a set position.



In his three GASO Keller games, Smith played for his high school team, the Austin Anderson Trojans. It was clear that Smith will carry this team and that he is one of the top players in the Central Texas area. Listed at 6-foot-1, Smith was smooth breaking down defenders in the half-court and pushing by them when he had to handle the pressure. The combo guard was a sharp-shooter using his outside touch to burn his opponents. He did occasionally put the ball on the floor to get to the rim and laid the ball in, but he was hot and let the majority of his shots fly from behind the three-point line.



Currently, Smith doesn’t have any offers, but there is always a place on a roster for a shooter.