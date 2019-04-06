As the tournament moves towards bracket play we take a look at 5 of the top performers thus far in the Great American Shoot-Out's Houston Tip Off event.



5 standouts from pool play

Selvage

Zack Selvage - Shooting Stars Red 17u Selvage came out ready to play in the first session of GASO games Friday night, drilling 6 three-pointers on the way to a 20-ball against Cypress Shock. The first thing that stands out about Selvage's game is how composed and smooth he is at all times, whether looking for his own shot or trying to create for teammates. Selvage's open court speed helps his all-around game considerably, and while he took on the role of sniper Friday night, there was also evidence that he can score on the drive. If he can continue to shoot the ball at his current clip, his stock will rise considerably after this weekend.



Datcher

Griffin Datcher - JL3 16u Seeing Datcher again gave us a refresher to what landed him in the top-25 of our initial 2021 rankings. His explosiveness in transition immediately caught the eye, as he was able to weave through traffic and finish with some nice craft. His anticipation on defense led to many fastbreak opportunities, including one memorable slam in their win over Basketball University 16u. Datcher’s ability to elevate and extend to the rim is up there with the best in his age group, and as the rest of his game continues to add polish we could see him rise into the top-20 or higher in the 2021 class.

Gavino Ramos - Next Level Raiders 17u Ramos enjoyed a great year in the prep ranks by running the point for a San Antonio Antonian team that wound up state champs in TAPPS 6A, and has continued on his current trajectory through the spring. Ramos is super efficient in getting to his spots, and can score off the bounce or with his feet set. His Next Level Raiders team struggled against the athleticism of YIIS but Ramos kept things from getting out of hand with his assured play as their lead guard.



Chandler

Mike Chandler - YIIS Texas Future PB Nation 17u Converse Judson's Mike Chandler had himself a strong outing for YIIS against Next Level Raiders, using his athleticism to get to the rim. Chandler has a next-level ready body, and his speed, bounce and strength all play a major part in his game. His ability to get downhill and score or drop off an easy two for his teammates makes him dangerous, while he also showed an improved pull up. We will be keeping an eye on this potential stock-riser out of San Antonio.





Mangum