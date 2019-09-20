Will Young paced Shadow Creek with his penetration and passing skills. Young only finished with eight points but was the catalyst behind the Sharks attack. Young will be one of the top point guard prospects next year. Joining Young was Ramon Walker, who took high point honors with 20 points. Walker is strong and can finish at the basket, as well as shoot from a distance. Walker finished with four treys against DeSoto. His versatility was impressive. Sophomore sensation, Shawn Jones, had a big 1st half coming away with 14 points. Ten Shadow Creek players found the scoring column against DeSoto.

Shadow Creek looks to start a tradition of their own with this talented group. Leading the Sharks attack were 6’3” Will Young (2021), 6’3” Trey Hartfield (2020), 6’5” Donald Lightner (2020), 6’5” Shawn Jones (2022) and 6’5” Ramon Walker (2021). The players almost seem interchangeable with the Sharks balanced scoring. Barring injury, the Sharks should make a deep run in the state playoffs.

Shadow Creek 70 DeSoto 39 : Shadow Creek traveled up from the Houston area with one of the top teams in the state. Shadow Creek is a member of the Alvin I.S.D., but located in Pearland. The Sharks talent was dominating, as they took down DeSoto 70-39. Actually, DeSoto was never in the game, trailing 28-9 with 3:25 left in the 1st half. You can rest assured that Coach Chris Dyer will have his troops ready for the season opener in November. The Eagles hoop tradition is second to none, having claimed state titles in 2003, 2009 and 2016.

Waxahachie 64 Shadow Creek 59: The Indians of Waxahachie got everybody’s attention taking down a talented Shadow Creek crew 64-59. Coach Greg Gober of Waxahachie should have another outstanding team in 2019-20. The intensity once again was at a very high level, as these two stalwarts went toe to toe. Players were diving on the floor for loose balls and battled inside for position throughout the contest. Waxahachie proved to be a tough out and showed Shadow Creek little respect.

For the Sharks, it was their 2nd game of the day, so fatigue could have played a role. But having said that, Waxahachie defeated Mansfield Timberview earlier in the day 71-68. So, both teams were playing their second game of the day.

Waxahachie’s attack is centered around three quality talents. Five=foot-8 B.J. Francis (2020), 6’4” Jalen Lake (2021) and 6’3” C.J. Noland (2021). Francis is a handful for anybody to guard with his unreal quickness and speed. His ability to break down the defense is unmatched at the high school level. Jalen Lake has the length you like as a coach. The multi-talented junior has the ability to defend, put the ball on the floor, as well as shoot the three.

t’s hard to find enough accolades to describe young C.J. Noland. Noland was one of the top three players in the showcase in my opinion. Big, strong, physical and plays with the attitude of a middle linebacker. Where ever Noland plays at the next level, his coach should be a happy camper. Few players with Noland’s size have the ability to penetrate and finish. The talented junior was also knocking down threes with ease. In the closing minutes of the game, Noland and Francis are a tough tandem to defend.

The contest was a see-saw affair going back and forth throughout the game. The biggest lead of the game for either team came at the 1:11 mark of the 4th quarter. Waxahachie was up by five at 60-55. Zy’Tarious Morite (2021) pulled Shadow Creek within three points hitting two charity shots. Francis responded for the Indians with two foul shots of his own, to extend the lead to 62-57. Shadow Creek was unable to get any closer as Waxahachie closed out the game.