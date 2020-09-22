TexasHoops - Duncanville Tops in Texas: C-G

Duncanville - The Tops In Texas made it first of two stops. First up, Duncanville, where nearly 120 players took part in the one-day event that included "NBA" testing. Ballogy did the testing portion of the combine. Below are evaluations on players from Duncanville. Make sure to check back for more evaluations. A-B C-G

Carson, Luke - 5'08 - 2021 - Trinity Christian Academy Luke goes full tilt all game long, he out hustles the other nine players on the court and seems to win every 50/50 ball. He is a capable point guard and can bury shots when his feet are set.

Carter, Braden - 6'04 - 2021 - Weatherford Braden lets is fly and can get hot quickly, he has nice length to benefit him both offensively and defensively. His best asset is his toughness as it is contagious to his teammates.

Carter, Jalen - 5'07 - 2022 - Denton Ryan Jalen has a strong frame, and he is always contributing as he plays hard the whole game and is willing to sacrifice his body by diving after loose balls. He looks to get to the rim as often as possible, but can make shots when he is open.

Burroughs Chandler, Jordan - 6'02 - 2022 - Houston Bellaire Jordan has good length and is a really talented defender. On offense, he attacks the paint well and can stretch you from deep. When he doesn't have the ball in his hands, he will move around the perimeter to be a target for his teammates.

Cheatham, Trey - 6'04 - 2022 - Plano West Trey has an impressive build and is an athlete, he has a great feel for the game and is a very well rounded player. A slasher and is crafty in the lane to score, can be an extra ball handler in the open court.

Clark, Micah - 6'06 - 2022 - Dallas Lincoln Micah has a wide frame and some serious athleticism. On defense he anchors the paint and blocks shots. On offense he runs the floor well and finishes consistently around the paint.

Cole, Kirk - 6'02 - 2021 - Southwest Covenant Kirk can flat shoot it, he has great footwork and is a ready shooter. Defensively he is a highly intelligent defender and is always in help position,

Collier, Rasaun - 6'02 - 2023 - Duncanville Rasaun is athletic and has a nice frame. He is really comfortable behind the arc knocking down the three-pointer, has the range to 21 feet.

Courtney, Kyler - 5'09 - 2023 - Rockwall Kyler is a guard who punishes gaps in the defense by taking it to the rim hard, can hit enough shots to keep the defense honest. Defensively, he has a really high motor that puts pressure on the opposition.

Cox, Malachi - 6'01 - 2024 - Mansfield Legacy Malachi is a rangy athlete who uses his length to disrupt offenses. He is a good finisher and is versatile around the basket, handles the ball through pressure and gets the ball to the right player quickly.

Craddock, Jalen - 6'00 - 2021 - Denton Braswell Jalen is a physical player who permeates toughness, he is active on the glass, a good athlete, and does a lot of things that most players don't like doing. He is scrappy, plays hard-nosed defense, rebounds and scores

Craig-Walker, Charles - 6'04 - 2021 - ILT- Arlington Charles has nice size and good basketball body. He was at his best this weekend finishing and creating for others in the paint. Once he gets the defense to collapses on him, he will hit the cutting teammate to the basket for easy scores. He hits short-range jumpers and score at the rim

Culver, Addison - 6'07 - 2022 - Round Rock Home School Addison has great size, and he showed off his ability to rebound and finish around the rim. He also has the ability to anchor a defense in the paint in zone or man and rebound and push the ball out of the paint.

Culver, Bryson - 6'03 - 2023 - Rock Rock Home School Bryson is a 4-man who contributes to the game in more ways than just scoring. He generates good offense for his team because he is a willing screener and very active on the glass. He is always moving and getting open.

Czarnecki, Hudson - 5'11 - 2022 - Melissa Hudson is a team player who is constantly looking to put pressure on defenses with his dribble penetration. He can also step out and hit the 3. Defensively, he throws his body around and makes plays.

Daniels, Noah - 6'03 - 2024 - Grand Prairie Noah has an athletic basketball frame. He makes long strides and is a defensive playmaker. Offensively he can play make and has a nice feel for where teammates are going to be to hit them with a pass. Will do some scoring from the mid-range area and going to the basket

Davis, Caylon - 6'00 - 2023 - Mansfield Lake Ridge Caylon is a good passer who has a nice mid-range game but can also hit the 3. He rebounds well on both ends, and has really good athleticism and a motor that never quits, and he always seems to be making a play on the ball.

Davis, Jahyden - 6'01 - 2022 - The Colony JD has a lengthy frame and he is a crafty offensive talent. He seems to understand the game at a high level and makes great decisions on the court.

Escoffery, Josiah - 5'10 - 2022 - Killeen Memorial Christian Josiah is a quick aggressive defender who is at his best hounding ball handlers. Offensively, he handles the ball well and gets the ball to the middle of the floor to make the right play, can score heading to the basket.

Ford, Jaxson - 6'07 - 2024 - Prosper Jaxson has nice length and is strong around the basket. It's clear he understands the game and plays with a high motor and a lot of heart. He gets rebounds for easy put-backs, runs the floor, and defends.

Geter, Rodney - 6'03 - 2022 - Dallas Carter Rodney has a nice build and extreme athleticism that allows him to finish around the rim. Defensively he can use his length to disrupt opposing players and can contest shots with the best of them.

Gilbert, Dylan - 5'10 - 2023 - Quinlan Ford Dylan has great knowledge of the game at his age. He has the ability to make shots when his feet are set and he gets to the paint extremely well.

Grajo, Aiden - 5'11 - 2022 - Frisco Independence Aiden is at his best driving the ball, he has the ability to finish and make plays for others. Defensively he is an intelligent player and always seems to be in the correct spots ready to drain the open three.

Griffin, Amari - 5'10 - 2022 - Wylie East Amari is an all-around strong player, he is a good passer who hits shooters in the pocket. He has good vision in the open court as well, and a nice burst when he puts the ball on the floor which allows him to get in the lane.