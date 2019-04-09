Dallas GASO Tip-Off: Championship Games Results/Box Scores
Championship game box scores from all non-NBA division brackets.
NCAA Red Championship
|Method Player
|Points
|YGC Player
|Points
|
Jaylon Tyson
|
16
|
Donovan Thompson
|
17
|
Jacob Millhouse
|
16
|
Ryan Pondant
|
11
|
Tre Mims
|
10
|
Nick Donnelly
|
10
|
Jerand Bradley
|
8
|
Robert Billingsly
|
7
|
Kobe Wiggins
|
6
|
Nicholas Young
|
5
|
Khino Hernandez
|
6
|
Jai Locario
|
2
|
Yuval Marom
|
6
|
Andrae Williams
|
2
|
Jason Proger
|
4
|
Jamil Bowles
|
2
|
Ben Singleton
|
2
|
Thomas Phillips
|
2
NCAA Blue Championship
Louisiana Elite UAA 16u defeated Frisco Wolfpack Black 71-60 to win the NCAA Blue Championship.
NIT Red Championship
Blade 2022 Elite defeated Athletic Elite 70-51 to win the NIT Red Division Championship.
NIT Blue Championship
|Column 1
|Column 2
|Column 3
|Column 4
|
Daniel
|
18
|
Alfred
|
10
|
Ty
|
15
|
Chisom
|
8
|
Chase
|
13
|
Kent
|
7
|
Croix
|
4
|
Savion
|
6
|
Elijah
|
2
|
N.J.
|
3
|
Joe
|
2
8th Grade Championship
Beast Up Elite defeated Texas Elite-1 by a score of 86-34 to win the 8th grade division championship (no final stats reported).
7th Grade Championship
Urban ASAK 2024 defeated Pack Elite 66-44 to win the 7th grade division championship (no final stats reported)