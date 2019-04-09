Ticker
Dallas GASO Tip-Off: Championship Games Results/Box Scores

Lyndon Cook • TexasHoops.com
@lyndontc31
Texas Hoops Staff Writer

Championship game box scores from all non-NBA division brackets.

NCAA Red Championship 

Method academy 2021
Method Academy 2021 79 YGC36 Jones 66
Method Player Points YGC Player  Points

Jaylon Tyson

16

Donovan Thompson

17

Jacob Millhouse

16

Ryan Pondant

11

Tre Mims

10

Nick Donnelly

10

Jerand Bradley

8

Robert Billingsly

7

Kobe Wiggins

6

Nicholas Young

5

Khino Hernandez

6

Jai Locario

2

Yuval Marom

6

Andrae Williams

2

Jason Proger

4

Jamil Bowles

2

Ben Singleton

2

Thomas Phillips

2

NCAA Blue Championship 

Louisiana Elite UAA 16u defeated Frisco Wolfpack Black 71-60 to win the NCAA Blue Championship.

NIT Red Championship 

Blade 2022 Elite defeated Athletic Elite 70-51 to win the NIT Red Division Championship.

NIT Blue Championship

Mudiay Hoops 15u
Mudiay Hoops 15u 54 FOE 2022 48
Column 1 Column 2 Column 3 Column 4

Daniel

18

Alfred

10

Ty

15

Chisom

8

Chase

13

Kent

7

Croix

4

Savion

6

Elijah

2

N.J.

3

Joe

2
Last names not provided on rosters

8th Grade Championship 

Beast Up Elite defeated Texas Elite-1 by a score of 86-34 to win the 8th grade division championship (no final stats reported).

7th Grade Championship 

Urban ASAK 2024

Urban ASAK 2024 defeated Pack Elite 66-44 to win the 7th grade division championship (no final stats reported)

