Cade Cunningham announced in an interview Monday night that he will be returning to the Lone Star State this summer to run with Texas Titans for the EYBL circuit.

Cunningham was the No.3 prospect in the state before his transfer to Montverde before the high school season, and will be joining an obscenely talented roster with Texas Titans that already includes No.2 Greg Brown , No.10 Jakobe Coles , and No.15 Mike Miles . Also keep an eye on Ty McGhie, Kylon Owens and Hayden Brittingham as the arms race between the two Nike powers continues to escalate after Drive Nation landed No.1 RJ Hampton and current No.3 prospect Caleb Lohner.

The 5 star Cunningham is already a college-ready prospect in every sense of the word, and we at TexasHoops/GASO can’t wait to see how much more his game has progressed after a year at prep school.

I’m not sure when the first date that Drive and Titans will face off is, but it has a chance to be one of the highest level grassroots games in recent memory. We will definitely be keeping you posted as that information is made available, but for now feel free to anticipate the fireworks the Cunningham will be bringing back to DFW this spring and summer.