And just like that, high school basketball is back in the state of Texas. And after just one weekend of play there are already several storylines to chase, starting with a trio of takeaways from the CTX Tip Off where analyst Lyndon Cook was stationed this weekend.

Thorpe and company have Lake Travis eyeing success

Lake Travis was one of the few teams at the CTX Tip Off that looked free of any first game jitters, comprehensively beating Vista Ridge on Friday night. Although the Cavs lost two D1 caliber players from last year’s squad, Mercer’s Luke Hamilton and Ohio State football pledge Garrett Wilson (early graduation), they were able to effectively run their offense through DJ Thorpe and reap the rewards of his production inside. Thorpe was playing aggressive, using strong dribbles to get to the middle and score as well as splashing a few shots from around the outside. When he plays like this, it makes life significantly easier on scoring guards like Ryan Bormann and Bennett Mohn. Bormann especially benefitted from Thorpe’s interior dominance, dicing through defenders and hitting his pull up consistently. While Lake Travis lost two big pieces off of last year’s regional finalist team, they added a significant one in Texas baseball commit Brett Baty. Baty gives them a hard nosed, drive-first wing who makes an impact on the defensive end. There is the sense that momentum is building out in Lake Travis, and whether or not that continues has a lot to do with the play of Thorpe. If he can play like he did on Friday night for the whole season... Look out.

Westlake has the talent, but do they have the guards?

Austin Westlake handily beat Round Rock McNeil Saturday afternoon, but had to overcome a shaky start to the contest as shots weren’t falling and McNeil was able to hang around without any of their football players or senior forward James Curtis. With the likes of Will Baker, Darius McBride, and KJ Adams on the floor, the talent is undeniable and yet it was a more workmanlike performance that got them out into the lead. The question of who assumed primary ball handling duties for the Chaps is one that many have asked over the off-season, and the answer seems to be a committee appointment. Jackson Arnette and sophomore Eain Mowat both showed some promise, but Westlake was actually best in transition when it was the 7-foot Baker leading the break. But even with all the worry about their guardplay, Westlake is more than talented enough to get back to state. Playing though Baker in the halfcourt to let the Texas commit get his, while also freeing up space for Adams and McBride to exploit is a promising strategy in itself. A lot of eyes are already looking forward to the heavyweight clash between Baker and DJ Thorpe to most likely decide the district championship.

Roberts leads Shoemaker to put 6A on notice