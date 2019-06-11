Bryce Griggs opens up on recruitment at the Bryan/College Station GASO
The Bryan/College Station GASO played host to a number of nationally notable prospects, not least of which was Team Harden’s Bryce Griggs, a top-25 player in the nation from the class of 2022. Offe...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news