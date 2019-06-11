News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-11 11:58:56 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Bryce Griggs opens up on recruitment at the Bryan/College Station GASO

Lyndon Cook • TexasHoops
@lyndontc31
Texas Hoops Staff Writer

The Bryan/College Station GASO played host to a number of nationally notable prospects, not least of which was Team Harden’s Bryce Griggs, a top-25 player in the nation from the class of 2022. Offe...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}