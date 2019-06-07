The staff at TexasHoops/GASO have been working overtime to assemble one of the deepest and most talented tournament fields of the summer for the Bryan/College Station GASO. We take a look at some national caliber players that will be in attendance, and list notable games from the weekend with our B/CS GASO Primer.

National talent in attendance at Bryan/College Station

The talent in the field for this year’s Bryan/College Station GASO cannot be understated. On show at the tournament will be the No.1 team on the EYBL in Texas Titans, coming off a 12-1 circuit to lead the field going into Peach Jam. The Titans are led by top-10 national recruits in the class of 2020 Cade Cunningham and Greg Brown, in addition to several other big names such as Jakobe Coles, Mike Miles and Richard Amaefule.

We’ll also get to see a strong Houston contingent in our showcase series, with Houston Defenders, Team Harden, Texas Elite Mel, and JL3 all bringing some high level prospects. Look for the size of Houston Defenders’ front court to pose teams problems as they can trot out Eddie Lampkin, Nate Clover and Valentine Katt to go with their talented guards of Hayden Hefner, Justin Hill, Bakari LaStrap and Jalen White.

JL3’s 16u unit can also bring in the likes of Noah Robledo, Griffin Datcher and Kaleb Stewart to provide some fireworks for fans, while Texas Elite Mel and Team Harden’s rosters always run deep with talent. SANMAN Academy is another talented bunch featuring the talents of Dylan Dawson and Pierce Spencer to keep evaluators’ focus on them.

San Antonio will also be well represented with several teams from Texas Hardwork and circuit regulars HD Toros getting to mix it up with some of the best talent from around the state. Texas A&M fans in attendance should keep an eye on 2022 Austin Nunez of Hardwork, who was offered by the Aggies last month. For Toros, our eyes will be on Kino Thompson and Ze’Rik Onyema as they’ve both been in good form just in time for the release of our updated rankings later this month.

The Bryan/College Station GASO even has something for the future, with several 2022 teams from around the state bringing in top-notch prospects. Teams like YGC36 15u, 3D Empire 15u, and 2022 teams from Team Harden and Houston Defenders will have the next wave of talent on tap for the weekend.