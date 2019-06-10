TexasHoops/GASO staff wraps up our game summaries with recaps of top matchups from the final day of the Bryan/College Station Great American Shootout.

Championship Sunday Game Recaps

TSK Elite 57 RL 9 17-U 53 TSK pulled away late 57-53 against RL 9. Both teams play out of Houston. Lewis Hughes (Pasadena Dobie 2019) went 4 for 4 in the last 30 seconds to give TSK the win. Otis Frazier (Arizona 2019) was the catalyst for TSK throughout the contest showcasing his talents. Frazier did it all with an alley-oop dunk early as well as some nice passing skills. Frazier finished with a team high 17 points and was followed by Hughes with 14 points. RL 9 was fueled by the outstanding play of David Cattell (Dekaney 2020). Cattell penetration skills set up his teammates and his ability to shoot from range kept the court spread. Cattell teamed up with Kenyon Holcombe (Concordia Lutheran 2020) to keep RL 9 hopes alive late. Holcombe came up big down the stretch hitting 8 for 8 from the stripe and finished with 19 points. Cattell added 17 to the RL 9 cause. TSK opened the game in a 2-3 zone, but was soon forced to go manwhen RL 9 pulled the ball out. TSK became more aggressive in the 2nd half with some full-court pressure. The extended defensive slowed down RL 9’s momentum late in the contest. Both teams started slowed in the morning game with RL 9 leading at halftime 21-20.



Vicente

Fort Worth Jayhawks (Durant) 62 CenTex Attack Parish 59 CenTex Parish held a nice 32-26 halftime advantage only to see it fade away late, losing to the FW Jayhawks 62-59. Carson Perkins (Liberty Hill 2020) was hot in the first half for CenTex, hitting 3 treys and putting up 13 points. Perkins was shut down in 2nd half, which attributed to CenTex’s struggling offense. The play of the game was turned in by Cooper Steele (Timber Creek 2020) of the Jayhawks. With 55 seconds left, Steele knocked down a 3-pointer from the top of the key to put his team up 60-57. Matthew Minor (Cedar Park 2020) responded for CenTexwith a layup to pull his team within one at 60-59. CenTex put the Jayhawks on the line in the last 33 seconds and birds hit 2 of 4. CenTex had two attempts late, but failed on both. Jordyn Vicente (Timber Creek 2020) led the Jayhawks with 18 points, while CenTex Attack was paced by Minors and Perkins, who both finished with 13 points.

Agarwal

3D Empire 15-U 52 His Hoops 37 3D Empire pulled away late for a 52-37 win over His Hoops. 3D Empire used patience and length to advance to the finals in the NBA Blue division. The entire team got in the scoring column with the exception of their leading scorer, Terrance Ramirez (Grapevine 2022), who has been dealing with a bad ankle. The three leading scorers for 3D Empire were Jakob Zenon (Justin Eaton 2022), Ryan Agarwal (Coppell 2022) and Nazir Brown (L.D. Bell 2022), all of whom came away with 10 points each

TSK Elite 66 FW Jayhawks (Durant) 61 TSK came from behind the 2nd half to defeat the FW Jayhawks 66-61 to win finals of the NBA Red division. The Jayhawks tookcontrol in the 1st half and led at halftime 31-28. TSK put all theirstarters on the court early in the 2nd half and were able to gain a comfortable 11-point lead at one point. With 3:38 remaining, TSK went to an ill-advised delay and got the Jayhawks back into the contest. The Jayhawks actually had the ball at the end with a chance to send the game into overtime. Malik Whitaker (Atascocita 2019) led the charge for TSK with 20 points and Darius Dugas (Huffman 2019) finished with 14 points. Westley Castlemain (Timber Creek 2020) paced theJayhawks with 14 points, followed by Jordyn Vicente (Timber Creek 2020) with 13 and Cooper Steele (Timber Creek 2020) had 12.

Faramade

Texas Elite-Mel 17s 62 HD Toros 57 In the finals of the NBA White Division, Texas Elite out of Houston, came away with a hard fought 62-57 win over the Toros from San Antonio. Texas Elite took and early 12-2 lead and led throughout. Up by ten with 1:14 remaining, the Toros began to foul. The Toros’ Kyle Castille hit two 3-pointers in an effort to close the gap. Stephen Faramade (Ft. Bend Bush 2020)made an impact for Texas Elite with his rebounding and shot blocking. Faramade put up 16 points, most up which came as put-backs. Other standouts for the Texas Elite were Westley Sellers (Morton Ranch 2020) with 13 points and Melvin Holloway (St. Thomas Episcopal) with 12. The Toros looked to Kyle Castille (Brennan 2020) with 18 points and Jalen Mangum (Sunnybrook Christian 2020) with 14.

Brown