Logan Bracamonte decided his recruitment had reached its natural conclusion this weekend, notifying Incarnate Word that he would be committing during the San Antonio GASO . We spoke to Bracamonte to get the inside scoop on the SABO standout’s decision.

Bracamonte was also being recruited by University of Dallas , but felt that the fit with Incarnate Word and the chance to stay in San Antonio were too good to pass up.

“(Incarnate Word) is 20 minutes from home and I’m going to get a good education without paying for it so that’s always good,” Bracamonte said. “They have a good physical therapy program that I’m excited to get into.”

Bracamonte had several impressive outings over the course of the weekend at the San Antonio GASO, including putting up a 30-piece versus 3D Empire’s loaded 15u group. He talked about his game and what he needs to do to prepare for the college level, saying:

“I’ll be working on my speed and lateral quickness, my ball handling and getting myself ready for the pressure I’m going to face (at that level).”

Bracamonte’s early commitment bodes well for UIW as they kept a rising San Antonio talent at home, with offers also recently extended to SA products Journee Phillips and Jordan Wood. For Bracamonte, a potentially huge senior year looms at UC-Randolph where he and 2022 teammate Austin Nunez will look to build on their appearance in the 3A regional finals last year.