Lake Travis point guard Ryan Bormann’s season may have been cut short by an ankle injury, but he has a bright future at the next level; announcing over the weekend that he will be committing to Texas State. We caught up with Bormann to get the full story on his decision.

I’m excited to announce that I will be furthering my academic and athletic career at Texas State! Thankful to everyone who has helped to get me to where I am at this point! #gobobcats pic.twitter.com/8b1I8HDlYW — Ryan Bormann (@ryanbormann4) February 2, 2019

Bormann officially visited campus in San Marcos on December 8th, and said he liked how the gym renovations looked and was impressed with the size of campus. While he held offers from Trevecca Nazarene and UT-Tyler, Bormann felt like walking on at Texas State suited his ambitions the best, saying: “I just wanted to prove myself at this level and I wanted to be at a bigger campus too. I though Texas State was a good place close to home that I could have a chance to show myself. I always like their style of play and what Coach (Danny) Kaspar is doing with the program.”

Bormann also discussed the grind of getting back to full health after suffering a season-ending ankle injury midway through district. “Just doing physical therapy everyday and just going to work on it everyday so when I get there for first day of practice I’ll be 100%,” Bormann said. “Then once I get there, just work as hard as I can and prove myself. With the injury taking me away from high school, now that I can’t do that my number one focus is college.”

Bormann is looking towards a major in business at this point, and is hungry to prove himself at the D1 level after the disappointment of seeing a promising senior year at Lake Travis curtailed by injuries to himself and Cal-bound teammate DJ Thorpe. He discussed what he’s prepared to do next year, and what sold the Texas State coaching staff on his game.