This spring/summer recruiting period has witnessed the transformation of Brendan Wenzel from a wiry shooter into an all-around scoring guard with a burner from deep, who now holds mid-to-high major aspirations. Wenzel’s ascent up the rankings has been no fluke, as the O’Connor product has performed (and most importantly shot the ball) consistently for HD Toros all summer. A 12 3PM explosion in a single game at the Memorial Day GASO opened the eyes of many, and to be fair Wenzel has used that extra attention to his advantage by maintaining those high levels of play. Now with the nation’s college coaches on notice, Wenzel talked about what the key has been in taking his game up a few notches.

Wenzel, in his own words

“I’ve been in the gym a lot and that’s helped me be more consistent and accurate in knocking down more shots. My team helps me out by finding me when I’m open and creating looks for me one way or another. I’m still trying to improve my on-ball defense but it’s been a good summer for me.” “I’d like to play high major but I think I’ll probably end up going mid or low-major. I’m looking for a school with a good environment with no trouble around the campus. Somewhere where the focus is on getting your skillset higher and improving instead of just playing.”



HD Toros Director and Head Coach, Lou Martinez

“I think his biggest area of improvement is in his ball-handling and going to the basket. I know there were questions about that or if he was just a three-point specialist because he hits a lot of threes, but he will have games of 26 where he only hits 3 threes. He’s put on weight and gotten stronger and that’s helped his game a lot when he attacks and tries to score inside.” “It’s crazy; he’s not only got the green light from the three point line but all the way out to the volleyball line if he’s feeling it. Sometimes he makes some shots and the whole gym is just like ‘wow.’ I know during that 12 three game it just felt like every shot he put up was gonna go in. (His shot) always looks good, wherever he’s at on the court when he puts the ball up it just feels like it’s going in.”

Offer Sheet