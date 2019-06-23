TexasHoops.com returns to our coverage of the Austin/Round Rock GASO with more game recaps from pool and bracket play on Saturday.

Saturday Game Recaps

Teal

ASAK Elite 17u 61 BMM 17 Rise 51 It what proved to be one of the most competitive and intense games thus far at the GASO tournament, ASAK won a hard fought 61-51 victory over BMM 17 Rise. Standouts for ASAK were many with Jordan Teal (Austin L.B.J. 2020) showing his elite skills coming away with 18 points, followed by the strong guard play of Brett Leach (Andrews 2020), who knocked down 16 points. Pierre Sanders (Hutto 2020) was a difference maker on the defensive end for ASAK. Quevian Adger (Entrepreneurial Academy 2020) was key to the BMM cause finishing with 15 points. Amaechi Chukwu (Denton Guyer 2020) provided inside strength for BMM with 10 points and young Cruz Davis (Entrepreneurial Academy 2022) showed a nice handle for BMM.



PB Nation -YIIS 16 68 Next Level Raiders Elite 64 PB Nation (16) came from behind to take a 68-64 win over Next Level Raiders. Gavino Ramos (Antonian 2021) of Next Level took things into his own hands late with numerous drives to the basket. Ramos finished with 24 points, but failed to get the calls down the stretch, to the outrage of his coach. PB Nation had a balanced attack with only two players reaching double figures. Bryon Armstrong (Antonian 2021) led the way for PB Nation with 12 points and Tom Hart (Atascocita 2021) put up 10.



PB Nation- YIIS 17 73 SA Hoops Elite 2020 66 PB Nation (17) got the “w” against SA Hoops Elite 73-66 behind the strong performances of Journee Phillips (SA Wagner 2020) 18 points and Mike Chandler’s (Converse Judson 2020) 17 points. The game was close till the very end when PB Nation pulled away. Kyle Schaefer (Brandeis 2020) did some serious damage for the SA Hoops Elite with numerous three pointers (5) and tallying 22 points.



Rose

North Houston Bandits 80 G.A.T.A. 64 The North Houston Bandits put up 48 points in the 2nd half and ran away with a 80-64 win over G.A.T.A. Reggie Comeaux (Nimitz 2020) and Antonie Rose (Nimitz 2020) showcased their talents for the Bandit’s. Rose proved to be hard to handle with his exceptional quickness and vision. Rose knocked down 12 points as well as two treys. Comeaux is an explosive leaper with the ability to finish at the rim. The Houston product put up 23 points with a wide variety of shots. The Bandits dominated the glass, which led to the lopsided score.



Urban ASAK 17- 78 Team Harden 17- 70 The tremendous guard play of ASAK was too much for Team Harden, as they came away with a 78-70 decision. Jamal Shead (Manor 2020), a Houston commit, was impressive at handling the point. Shead was joined by Jordan Teal (Austin LBJ 2020) and Pierre Sanders (Hutto 2020) in controlling the tempo for ASAK. Shead had several assists while Teal had another big day on the offensive end for 23 points. Inside DeAuntre Davis (Chilton 2020) was a major factor for ASAK. Marcus Williams (Dickinson 2020) had his way for Team Harden finishing with 15 points. Williams has offers from Northern Colorado and Stephen F. Austin.



Williams

Next Level Raiders Elite 97 THP Elite 17-U 92 F/OT Next Level Raiders hit 7 of 8 foul shots in the second overtime to defeat THP Elite 97-92. Gavino Ramos (Antonian 2021) was the man for Next Level Raiders going 4 for 4 in the last 12 seconds of the first overtime, to send the game into the 2nd overtime. Counting the last three minutes of the 2nd half and the two overtimes, Gavino was 14 of 15 from the stripe. He finished with a game high 32 points. Dalen Whitlock (SA Clark 2021) of Next Level was hot from the 3 point line hitting 4 from distance and came away with 14 points. Shane Johnson(Austin Johnson 2021) joined in the fun scoring 17 points for Next Level. THP Elite had their moments as well with Jaden Williams (Hendrickson 2021) hitting 21 points, Trace Young put up 15, Aleu Aleu (Austin 2019) added 13 points and Tyrone Perry (Austin LBJ 2019) ended up with 12 points.



BMM 17-U Rise 79 Team Harden 17s 74 Quevian Adger ( 2020) and Preston Lawrence (Lake Highlands 2020) carried BMM to victory over Team Harden 79-74. Adger was good for 24 points and Lawrence stroked the nets for four 3-pointers. Deuce Guidry (Dickinson 2020) put up 17 points for Team Harden and Danny McAdory (Ft. Bend Bush 2020) added 15 points.





Comeaux

North Houston Bandits 73 Saints Elite 64 The Bandits cruised to another win 73-64 over Saints Elite. It was their last game in pool play. Reggie Comeaux (Nimitz 2020) put up 4 treys for the Bandits and Terrell Norris (Eisenhower 2020) added 15 points. Cody Garcia (Smithson Valley 2021) and Joseph Vela (Seguin 2020) were the leaders for Saints Elite with 14 and 15 points.



Guevara

ATX Future 75 3D Empire 15u 73 F/OT With the score tied at 73 apiece, 3D Empire was preparing to take the last shot of the game in overtime. As they approached the mid-court line with 8 seconds remaining, disaster struck. ATX’s Jalen Moseley (Stony Point 2019) deflected a pass at mid-court, which was intercepted by Jayden Guevara. Moseley quickly released to the other end for the easy game winning 75-73 lay-up. 3D-Empire actually looked to have the game under control at the end of regulation and overtime. Both times ATX was down by three points with the clock winding down. ATX’s Blake Spiller (Austin Anderson 2020) and Guevara (Dripping Springs 2021) brought their team back from the brink of defeat hitting big time three pointers in each case. Spiller and Moseley were the heroes of the day and finished with 28 and 15 points respectfully. 3D Empire showed poise throughout the game and were led by Ryan Agarwal’s (Coppell 2022) 9 treys. Agarwal finished a game high 29 points on the evening. Nazir Brown (L.D. Bell 2022) added 15 points for 3D Empire.



Jackson

Team Harden 16s 67 3-D Empire 17s 57 Team Hardin advanced to the semi-finals with their 67-57 win over 3-D Empire 17s. Javon Jackson (Summer Creek 2021) led Team Harden with 16 points and Bryce Griggs (Hightower 2022) was good for 20 points. Logan McLaughlin (Hebron 2020) was outstanding for 3-D Empire with 27 points and 4 threes.



ASAK Elite 17s 83 Dream Supreme 57 ASAK Elite took down Dream Supreme 83-57 to advance to the semi-finals. Jordan Teal (Austin LBJ 2020) led the way once again with 23 points for ASAK. DeAuntre Davis (Chilton 2020) took care of the inside scoring 14 points and Max Smith (Austin Anderson 2020) managed to put up 12 points. Daqwon Kindred (SA Roosevelt 2020) came away with 14 points for Dream Supreme and Ambrose Johnson (Converse-Judson 2020) added nine.



Lawrence