Austin GASO: Friday Night Game Recaps
TexasHoops.com writer Mark McKee goes through his notes to recap some of the top matchups on Friday night at the Austin/Round Rock Great American Shootout.
Austin Lobos 68 Elite Stat 60
The Austin Lobos spotted Elite Stat ten points early before turning things around to come away with a 68-60 victory. Jackson Reid came out blazing for Elite hitting three 1st half treys and propelled his team to an early 13-3 lead. Following the early lead, Elite had several turnovers against the Lobos 2-3 zone. The Lobos were able get easy scoring opportunities off Elite’s miscues. At 5:14 mark of the first half, the Lobos overcame their slow start and took control for good at 21-20. Elite managed to cut the lead down to three points at 57-54, but failed to get any closer. In the last two minutes of action, Elite began putting the Austin team on the foul line. The Lobos responded hitting 14 of 20 charity shots to seal the deal. Jackson Reid (New Braunfels 2021) of Elite Stat finished with a game high 20 points while Luca Cipleu (Round Rock Westwood 2021) and Eric Kipper (Round Rock Westwood) paced the Lobos 15 and 12 points.
G.A.T.A. 65 Saints Elite 50
Gabe Rayer (Vandergift 2020) and Nehemiah Nuckolls (Killeen Ellison 2020) paced G.A.T.A. to a nice 65-50 win over Saints Elite. Rayer came away with 16 points and Nuckolls added 13 points. The Saints were led by Andrew Reyes (San Marcos 2020) who finished with 17 points in a losing effort.
Texas Tigers 85 Texas Inferno 80
Texas Inferno lost a close one to the Texas Tigers 85-80 after leading at halftime by three points. Jaylon Wilson (Cypress Springs 2020) put on a show for Texas Inferno finishing with 35 points. Other key players for Inferno were Jonathan Nash (Tompkins 2020) with 14 points, Takura Machaka (Cinco Ranch 2020) with 11 and Daniel Hernandez (Foster 2020) with 9. The Tigers were paced by Jalen Farmer’s (Cibolo Steele 2020) 24 points in a winning effort.
Next Level Raiders Black 69 RTX Hoops Red 41
Nathan Ghavidel (Boerne Champion 2019) led a dominating performance by Next Level Raiders to a 69-41 victory over RTX Hoops. Ghavidel was good for 24 points while David Payne (SA Johnson 2022) followed with 12. “David did a great running the show tonight,” Coach Moe Harrison said. Malachi Spears (Austin McNeil 2020) paced RTX Hoops with 13 points.