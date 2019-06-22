Austin Lobos 68 Elite Stat 60

The Austin Lobos spotted Elite Stat ten points early before turning things around to come away with a 68-60 victory. Jackson Reid came out blazing for Elite hitting three 1st half treys and propelled his team to an early 13-3 lead. Following the early lead, Elite had several turnovers against the Lobos 2-3 zone. The Lobos were able get easy scoring opportunities off Elite’s miscues. At 5:14 mark of the first half, the Lobos overcame their slow start and took control for good at 21-20. Elite managed to cut the lead down to three points at 57-54, but failed to get any closer. In the last two minutes of action, Elite began putting the Austin team on the foul line. The Lobos responded hitting 14 of 20 charity shots to seal the deal. Jackson Reid (New Braunfels 2021) of Elite Stat finished with a game high 20 points while Luca Cipleu (Round Rock Westwood 2021) and Eric Kipper (Round Rock Westwood) paced the Lobos 15 and 12 points.

