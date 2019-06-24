TexasHoops.com wraps up our game coverage from the Austin/Round Rock GASO as we take a look at high profile matchups from Day 3 at the final Great American Shootout before the Live Period.

Sunday game recaps

Eugster

HD Toros Elite 70 SAB G.A.T.A. 68

HD Toros came from behind to capture a hard fought 70-68 win over SAB G.A.T.A. The Toros had been down by seven at halftime, and ran off 18 straight points to start the 2nd half. SAB G.A.T.A. was able to regroup themselves after going down 46-35. At the two-minute mark of the 2nd half things were all tied up at 65. Avery Eugster (St. Mary’s 2020) put the Toros up by two on his drive to the basket. Following a SAB turnover, the Toros went into their delay game. At this point the SAB coach was given his second technical of the game. Jalen Mangum (Sunnybrook Christian 2020) knocked down the free throw to give the Toros a three point advantage. With only 14 seconds left Kyle Castille of Toros managed to hit another lay-up making the score 70-65. Michael Munoz (SA Lanier 2020) hit a desperation three at the buzzer to make the final read 70-68. Munoz came away with 25 points on the day for SAB, Richard Torres (SA Southside 2022) put up 16 points and Michael Mendiola (SA Lanier 2020) answered the call with 14 points. Jalen Mangum (Sunnybrook Christian 2020) had another strong game with 19 points for the HD Toros. Kino Thompson (SA Warren 2020) joined the action with 14 points on three (3s) and Avery Eugster helped the Toros’ cause with 14 points. Ze’Rik Onyema (SA John Jay 2020) was slowed by a ankle injury mid-way through the 2nd half, but continued his strong inside presence.

McIntyre

THP Elite 72 Strength N Motion 65 Riley McIntyre (Austin Bowie 2020) put on an awesome offensive display leading THP Elite to a 72-65 victory over Strength N Motion. McIntyre hit six treys and finished with 26 points on the morning. THP Elite moved into the semi-finals and face Texas Mel-Elite later today. Adhurim Emerllahu (SA Clark 2021) turned in a big game for Strength N Motion with 21 points. Gavin Gibson (Brandeis 2021) kicked in 12 points in a losing cause.

Smith

ASAK Elite 17 92 Shooting Stars Red 85 In one of the featured games of the day ASAK Elite out of Austin took down Shooting Star’s Red 92-85 in overtime. Jordan Teal (Austin LBJ 2020) and Max Smith (Austin Anderson 2020) combined for 45 points in the ASAK winning effort. Smith hit five treys and finished with 21 points. Teal continued his domination with his fourth straight game of over 22 points. ASAK Elite has moved into the NBA Red finals against ATX Monarchs. Rommel Williams (Mayde Creek 2020) was impressive for the Shooting Star’s with 27 points and Zack Selvage (Cypress Lakes 2020) added 14 points

Wesley

Austin ATX Monarchs 79 Houston Hoops 16u 77 M’Elijah Wesley (Austin Bowie 2019) came up big for the ATX Monarchs in their 79-77 win over Houston Hoops. The Monarchs moved on to face ASAK Elite in the finals of the NBA Red division. Wesley was outstanding scoring 23 points along with Tiras Morton (Buda Hays 2019), who contributed 22 points. Wesley biggest play of the game probably came on the defensive end, as he blocked a potential game tying basket with just seconds remaining. Houston Hoops game was sparked by Kyron Drones (Shadow Creek 2021) with 17 points and Chris Felix (Hightower 2021) added 19 points.

Lawrence

BMM 17 Rise 91 Team Harden-15 75 BMM went off against Team Harden for 91 points and advancedto the finals facing Team Harden-15 in the NBA White division. Preston Lawrence (Lake Highlands 2020) led the charge with 31 points and six treys. Thibaut Tagnon (Newman Smith 2021) was putting on a clinic hitting 8(3s) and finished with 30 points. It was the first time at the Round Rock GASO tournament that two players put up thirty-point games. Team Harden-15 had some bright spots as well with Jaleen Goodman (Dekaney 2022) cashing in for 25 points and Ryan Moore (Cy Ranch 2022) added 19 points off four treys.

Texas Tigers 55 BMM Elite-17 White 37 The Texas Tigers were fueled by Jalen Farmer’s (Steele 2020) 12 points and propelled themselves to the finals against G.A.T.A. in the NBA- Gold-2 Finals. Hayden Strange (Ent. Academy 2020) paced BMM Elite with eight points.

Faramade

Texas Elite Mel 17’s 70 THP Elite 54 The inside strength of Texas Elite was just too much in the 2nd half, as they eliminated THP Elite 70-54. Steven Faramade (Bush 2020) was overpowering at times inside and came away with 14 points along with teammate, Jvaun Walker (Manvel 2020), who finished with 15 points. Sherrod Whitley (Akins 2019) and Trace Young were high point for THP Elite with 13 points.